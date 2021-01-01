पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रुपेश हत्याकांड पर तेजस्वी के तीखे बोल:नीतीश अपनी नाक के बाल और आंखों के तारे को बचाने को लिए बकरा खोज रहे, बिहार पुलिस ने वही कर दिखा

पटना39 मिनट पहले
तेजस्वी यादव और नीतीश कुमार। - Dainik Bhaskar
तेजस्वी यादव और नीतीश कुमार।
  • हत्याकांड के खुलासे का बाद विपक्ष ने सरकार को घेरा
  • राज्यपाल से मिलेंगे कई पूर्व मंत्री-विधायक, CBI जांच करवाएंगे

रुपेश हत्याकांड का पुलिस ने जिस तरह से खुलासा किया है, उस पर विपक्ष ने भी सवाल उठाया है। विपक्ष ने उच्च स्तरीय जांच की मांग की है। विपक्ष का कहना है कि किसी को भी भरोसा नहीं हो रहा है कि सड़क पर झगड़ा होने से इस तरह से हत्या की जा सकती है। नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा है कि रुपेश हत्याकांड में मैंने आज से 15 दिन पहले कह दिया था कि नीतीश कुमार जी अपनी नाक के बाल और आंखों के तारे को बचाने को लिए बकरा खोज रहे हैं। आज बिहार पुलिस ने बकरा खोज ही लिया। यकीन मानिए ऐसी कहानी C ग्रेड की घिसी-पिटी फिल्मों में भी नहीं मिलेगी। आपको पुलिस की कहानी जरूर सुननी चाहिए। राजद प्रवक्ता शक्ति यादव ने कहा है कि रुपेश हत्याकांड का पटना पुलिस ने जिस तरह से खुलासा किया है, वह किसी के गले उतर नहीं रहा है। हम पहले से कहते आ रहे हैं कि किसी न किसी को बलि का बकरा बनाया जाएगा। इस पूरे हत्याकांड में बड़ी कांस्परेसी है। रुपेश के परिजनों ने भी आशंका जाहिर की है। अनुसंधान का पहला पन्ना ही हाइपोथेटिकल लगता है। बड़े लोगों को बचाने के लिए इस अनुसंधान का एक अलग रास्ता तय किया गया है।

हाई प्रोफाइल केस को रफा-दफा करने की साजिश : कांग्रेस
रुपेश हत्याकांड के खुलासे पर कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मदन मोहन झा ने भी आश्चर्य प्रकट किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस सरकार से जस्टिस की उम्मीद करना बेमानी होगी। यह सब कुछ और नहीं, बल्कि हाईप्रोफाइल केस को रफा-दफा करने की बड़ी साजिश है। पुलिस जिस तरह के तर्क दे रही है, उस पर किसी को भी भरोसा नहीं हो रहा है।

CBI या न्यायिक जांच हो : माले
भाकपा माले के राज्य सचिव कुणाल ने कहा है कि किसी को भी भरोसा नहीं हो रहा है कि सड़क पर हुए मामूली झगड़े में किसी की इस तरह से हत्या की जा सकती है। कहा कि लगता है इस मामले में सरकार का कोई आदमी फंस रहा है और उसे बचाने की कोशिशि हो रही है। इसमें उच्चस्तर पर राजनीति हो रही है। हम इसकी CBI से या फिर न्यायिक जांच की मांग करते हैं।

राज्यपाल से मिलेंगे पूर्व मंत्री-विधायक
रुपेश हत्याकांड की CBI से जांच कराने, परिजनों को पर्याप्त सुरक्षा देने, मुआवजा और सरकारी नौकरी देने की मांग को लेकर गुरुवार को एक दर्जन पूर्व मंत्री-विधायक 11 बजे दिन में राज्यपाल से मिलेंगे और ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे। पूर्व मंत्री अजीत कुमार ने यह जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि प्रतिनिधिमंडल में पूर्व सांसद रामजतन सिन्हा, पूर्व सांसद अरुण कुमार, पूर्व मंत्री वीणा शाही खासतौर से रहेंगे।

