पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Tejashwi Yadav; RJD Leader Lash Out At Nitish Kumar After End Of First Day Bihar Assembly Session

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तेजस्वी का तंज:नीतीश कुमार भ्रष्टाचार के भीष्म पितामह, एक महीने के अंदर 19 लाख बेरोजगारों को रोजगार नहीं मिला तो जनांदोलन करेंगे

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शपथ ग्रहण करते तेजस्वी यादव।
  • मेवालाल जैसे लोगों को कैसे बना दिया मंत्री, नए शिक्षा मंत्री के परिवार पर भी सवाल खड़ा हुआ है
  • बिहार में तीसरे नंबर की पार्टी से बनाए गए हैं सीएम, राजद आज सबसे बड़ी पार्टी है

पहले दिन के विधानसभा सत्र की समाप्ति के बाद तेजस्वी यादव ने नीतीश कुमार पर जमकर निशाना साधा। उन्हें भ्रष्टाचार का भीष्म पितामह तक कह दिया। बोले- एक महीने के अंदर 19 लाख बेरोजगारों को रोजगार नहीं मिला तो जनांदोलन करेंगे। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया है कि जदयू चोरी से आया और फिर भी तीसरे नंबर की पार्टी हो गया। राजद सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनकर आया है। जनता के जनादेश को हाईजेक किया गया है।

सवाल उठाने पर सवाल खड़े किए जाते हैं
तेजस्वी ने कहा कि नीतीश मंत्रिमंडल के दर्जनों मंत्रियों पर संगीन आरोप हैं। शिक्षा मंत्री भ्रष्टाचारी को बनाया गया। मामला तूल पकड़ने के बाद शिक्षा मंत्री को बदला गया। मेवालाल जैसे लोगों को आखिर मंत्री बनाया ही क्यों? नए शिक्षा मंत्री के परिवार पर भी सवाल खड़ा हुआ है। तेजस्वी ने अपने ऊपर भ्रष्टाचार पर कहा- क्या मेरे ऊपर उपमुख्यमंत्री रहते हुए कोई आरोप लगा? मामले को घुमाया जा रहा है। इनकी पॉलिसी है कि गलत धारणा पैदा करे।

शपथ ग्रहण करते राजद विधायक तेजप्रताप यादव।
शपथ ग्रहण करते राजद विधायक तेजप्रताप यादव।

मुख्यमंत्री को तेजस्वी का चैलेंज
तेजस्वी ने कहा- मेरा चैलेंज है मुख्यमंत्री को कि हम पर उपमुख्यमंत्री रहते आरोप सिद्ध करें। यह अद्भुत है कि विरोधी दल से इस्तीफा मांगा जा रहा है। तेजस्वी ने कहा कि नीतीश के 15 साल के शासनकाल में 60 बड़े घोटाले हुए हैं। भ्रष्टाचारियों का बचाव करना नीतीश कुमार की फितरत है। अशोक चौधरी वाले मामले में कहा कि नीतीश कुमार को आ करके इस मामले पर स्पष्टीकरण देना चाहिए। अशोक चौधरी के परिवार के ऊपर गंभीर आरोप हैं।
AIMIM विधायक अख्तरुल ईमान के हिंदुस्तान नहीं बोलने पर तेजस्वी ने कहा कि किसी को भारत से भी परहेज नहीं होना चाहिए। ज्यादा जवाब अख्तरुल ईमान से ही लेना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें