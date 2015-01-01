पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Tejashwi Yadav, Mahagathbandhan RJD MLA Meeting At At Rabri Devi Residence In Patna Today

महामंथन:राबड़ी देवी के आवास में महागठबंधन की बैठक, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष को लेकर बन सकती है रणनीति

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए राबड़ी आवास आते महागठबंधन के नेता।

राबड़ी देवी के आवास पर महागठबंधन की बैठक शुरू हो गई है। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष को लेकर इस बैठक को अहम माना जा रहा है। महागठबंधन की ओर से अवध बिहारी चौधरी को उम्मीदवार बनाया गया है। सदन की कार्यवाही के दूसरे दिन नामांकन के बाद ही तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि हमें विश्वास है, हमारी जीत पक्की है। इसको लेकर ही आवास पर महागठबंधन के सभी नेता पहुंचे हैं। बुधवार को होने वाली वोटिंग के लिए बैठक में चर्चा हो सकती है, साथ ही सहयोगियों के साथ राजद कोई नई रणनीति बना सकती है।

