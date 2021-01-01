पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों के लिए आज मानव श्रृंखला:पटना के बुद्ध स्मृति पार्क में 12:30 बजे तेजस्वी यादव मानव श्रृंखला में होंगे खड़े, कांग्रेस प्रभारी भक्त चरण दास मोतिहारी के गांधी आश्रम में रहेंगे मौजूद

पटना23 मिनट पहले
मानव श्रृंखला में शामिल होने के लिए पहुंचे लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
मानव श्रृंखला में शामिल होने के लिए पहुंचे लोग।
  • किसानों के मुद्दे पर केन्द्र के साथ-साथ नीतीश सरकार को भी घेर रहा विपक्ष
  • कड़ाके की ठंड में महागठबंधन की ओर से मानव श्रृंखला का आयोजन

महागठबंधन की ओर से मानव श्रृंखला पूरे बिहार में बनाई जा रही है। नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव खुद बुद्ध स्मृति पार्क के पास श्रृंखला में खड़े होंगे। दोपहर 12:30 बजे मानव श्रृंखला की शुरुआत होगी। कोरोना गाइडलाइन को देखते हुए लोगों को बिना हाथ पकड़े दो गज की दूरी पर खड़े रहने की सलाह दी गई है। मानव श्रृंखला में महागठबंधन में शामिल सभी पार्टियां हिस्सा ले रही है। भाकपा माले के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव दीपंकर भट्टाचार्य भी तेजस्वी यादव के साथ बुद्ध पार्क में खड़े होंगे। 30 जनवरी को महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि है। इसको लेकर कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रभारी भक्त चरण दास मोतिहारी के गांधी आश्रम में मानव श्रृंखला में हिस्सा लेंगे। वहीं कांग्रेस के कई नेता सदाकत आश्रम के पास शामिल होंगे।

किसानों के खिलाफ हो रहा अत्याचार

एपवा की राज्य अध्यक्ष सरोज चौबे ने कहा कि ठंड में ही किसान दिल्ली में बैठे हुए हैं। उन पर अत्याचार किया जा रहा है। किसानों के समर्थन में मानव श्रृंखला का आयोजन किया गया है। केंद्र सरकार को कृषि बिल को वापस लेना होगा। एपवा की राज्य सचिव शशि यादव ने कहा कि किसानों को समर्थन देने के लिए महागठबंधन के लोग पहुंचे हैं। सरकार के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर किसानों के खिलाफ हिंसा फैलाई जा रही है। आंदोलन को खत्म करने की कोशिश की जा रही है। सरकार के इस रवैए के खिलाफ हम लोग सड़क पर उतरे हैं।

किसान आंदोलन को ताकत देने की कोशिश

मानव श्रृंखला पर मौसम का भी असर दिख सकता है। कड़ाके की ठंड को कोहरे की वजह से आधे घंटे तक खड़े रहना लोगों के लिए मुश्किल हो सकता है। शनिवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 7 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। महागठबंधन मानव श्रृंखला के जरिए किसान आंदोलन को ताकत देने की कोशिश में जुटी है। प्रशासन के लिए चुनौती है कि आमलोगों को आने-जाने में कोई परेशानी न हो। ट्रैफिक पर असर नहीं पड़े। प्रशासन की ओर से इसको लेकर अलग से तैयारी की गई है और अफसरों की तैनाती की गई है।

मानव श्रृंखला इन मुद्दों पर बनाई जा रही है

1. तीन कृषि कानून वापल लो। 2. एमएसपी को कानूनी दर्जा दो। 3.प्रस्तावित बिजली बिल 2020 वापस लो 4. बिहार में एपीएमसी एक्ट को फिर से बहाल किया जाए 5. धान सहित तमाम फसलों को सरकारी खराद की गारंटी दो

मानव श्रृंखला का पटना में रहेगा यह रूट

  • कोइलवर से लेकर बिहटा- मनेर होते हुए दानापुर
  • दानापुर होते हुए दीघा
  • दीघा से एक रुट राजापुल पुल तक
  • राजापुर पुल से गांधी मैदान तक
  • एक अन्य रुट सगुना, राजाबाजार होते हुए, पुनाई चक होकर इन्कम टैक्स तक
  • इन्कम टैक्स से डाक बंगला, डाकबंगला से स्टेशन तक
  • दूसरा रूट डाकबंग्ला से गांधी मैदान पीर अली पार्क तक
  • त्रिपोलिया से गांधी मैदान, त्रिपोलिया से दीदारगंज
  • मीठापुर बस स्टैंड से बायपास होते हुए जगनपुरा, चमनचक होते हुए जीरोमाइल
  • अनीसाबाद से फुलवारी होते हुए खगौल तक
  • पहाड़ी से मसौढ़ी होते हुए जहानाबाद तक
