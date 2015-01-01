पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्चुअल विमर्श:सीएम चाहे जो बने, जरूरी यह है कि लॉ एंड ऑर्डर सही हो, अनुभवी सीएम हो तो ज्यादा सही

पटना22 मिनट पहलेलेखक: शालिनी सिंह
वर्चुअल विमर्श के दौरान समाज सेविका सरिता सजल, महिला उद्योग संघ की अध्यक्ष उषा झा और उद्योगपति सत्यजीत सिंह।

बिहार की जनता ने अपना जनादेश दे दिया है, और 10 नवंबर को ये जनादेश दुनिया के सामने होगा। लेकिन इस बीच एक्जिट पोल ने सरगर्मियां एक बार फिर बढ़ा दी हैं। ज्यादातर एक्जिट पोल ने महागठबंधन को आगे दिखाया है। दैनिक भास्कर ने एनडीए को आगे दिखाया है। अपनी इस रिपोर्ट में कोई आकलन नहीं, बस कुछ विशिष्ट लोगों की राय हम आपके सामने रख रहे हैं, वो भी उन्हीं के शब्दों में...

एक्जिट पोल पक्के नहीं कहे जा सकते
सत्यजीत सिंह, उद्योगपति
बिहार में सीएम का सही चेहरा कौन है, इस सवाल पर उद्योगपति सत्यजीत सिंह कहते हैं- सीएम चाहे जो बने, जरूरी ये है कि लॉ एंड ऑर्डर सही हो। पब्लिक और प्राइवेट सेक्टर में निवेश हो, जिससे इन दोनों ही सेक्टर में जॉब हो। आधारभूत संरचना से जुड़े जितने भी क्षेत्र हैं, चाहे वो शिक्षा हो, स्वास्थ्य या परिवहन हो, हर क्षेत्र में ज्यादा से ज्यादा विकास किया जाए। सीएम तो जनता तय करेगी, लेकिन कोई भी सरकार आए, उसकी ये प्राथमिकताएं तय होनी चाहिए, जिससे विकास को लेकर विजन साफ हो। एक्जिट पोल पर सत्यजीत सिंह कहते हैं कि यह कन्फ्यूजिंग है। कोई कांटे की टक्कर बता रहा है, कोई महागठबंधन की सरकार बना रहा है तो कोई एनडीए को जीत दिला रहा है। मेरा पुराना अनुभव कहता है कि एक्जिट पोल पक्के नहीं कहे जा सकते। इसलिए इसपर कुछ भी कहना सही नहीं।

सीएम के रूप में नया चेहरा चाहते हैं या अनुभवी? सत्यजीत जवाब देते हैं, विश्व स्तर पर आर्थिक विकास का जो इतिहास है, उससे ये साफ है कि किसी भी अर्थव्यवस्था को आगे ले जाने के लिए अनुभव होना जरूरी नहीं। जरूरी नहीं कि नये लोग फेल ही हो जाएं और अनुभवी बहुत अच्छा काम करें। काम के प्रति आपकी प्रतिबद्धता और सोच ज्यादा जरूरी है। अगर ये हो तो आप किसी सिस्टम को आगे ले जा सकते हैं। ज्यादा अनुभव नहीं, अच्छी टीम जरूरी होती है। इसलिए नई सरकार का इस तरह से आकलन करना कि उसका नेतृत्व अनुभवी व्यक्ति कर रहा है या नया कोई, ये तरीका सही नहीं। तेजस्वी उपमुख्यमंत्री रहे तो किसी को कोई शिकायत नहीं रही। ज्यादा अनुभवी होना भी कई बार खतरनाक हो जाता है।

बिहार की राजनीति में विकल्प की कमी पर उन्होंने कहा कि विकल्प तो जनता ढूंढ़ती है, जनता मौका देगी। लालू जी के दौर में लगा था कि विकल्प नहीं है, लेकिन नीतीश कुमार आए तो उन्होंने अच्छा काम किया। मान लीजिए कि एनडीए की सरकार बनती है या महागठबंधन की, और कोई नया चेहरा आता है तो उससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा क्योंकि टीम आपको सिखा देती है।

कोई मजबूत विकल्प सीएम पद के लिए नहीं दिख रहा
सरिता सजल, समाज सेविका
समाजसेविका सरिता सजल कहती हैं, अनुभवी सीएम हो तो ज्यादा सही है, क्योंकि बिहार चाह रहा है लॉ एंड ऑर्डर सही रहे। बाकी बेसिक जरूरतों को खुद बिहार के कर्मठ लोग तैयार कर लेते हैं। बिहार की राजनीति में विकल्पहीनता पर ये कहती हैं- ये तो है, मुख्यमंत्री का चेहरा स्पष्ट नहीं है। जनता अपना कैंडिटेट देती है, लेकिन सीएम तो जनप्रतिनिधि चुनते हैं। लेकिन इस दौर में कोई मजबूत विकल्प सीएम पद के लिए नहीं दिख रहा है। जरूरी है कि बदलाव हो तो सही दिशा में हो, जो होता नहीं दिख रहा है।

सीएम अनुभवी हो लेकिन उसका विजन भी नया हो
उषा झा, अध्यक्ष, महिला उद्योग संघ
महिला उद्योग संघ की अध्यक्ष उषा झा का विचार है कि बिहार का नेतृ्त्व अनुभवी चेहरा करे लेकिन नए विजन के साथ। अनुभव अच्छा होता है लेकिन विजन होना चाहिए। एक्जिट पोल पर भरोसा नहीं है। लीडरशिप के लिए विजन जरूर होना चाहिए। जो भी सरकार आए, लॉ एंड ऑर्डर सही होना चाहिए। कोई कह रहा है 10 लाख रोजगार, कोई कह रहा 19 लाख रोजगार देंगे। जॉब देंगे भी तो पैसा कहां से देंगे, ये भी बताना चाहिए। प्राइवेट सेक्टर का विकास जरूरी है। कृषि के क्षेत्र में महिलाएं अच्छा कर रही हैं, लेकिन उन्हें तकनीकी सहयोग चाहिए।

बिहार की राजनीति में विकल्पहीनता पर उषा जी कहती हैं- बिना परखे-जाने, ये कहना गलत है। जब कांग्रेस शासन में थी तो लगता था कि कोई विकल्प नहीं है लेकिन जेपी आंदोलन में सत्ता परिवर्तन हुआ। मनमोहन सिंह आए तो लगा था कि विकल्प नहीं है, लेकिन मोदी जी आए और काम अच्छा कर रहे हैं। समाधान हमेशा हमारे पास होता है। अगर तेजस्वी आते हैं और अच्छा काम करते हैं तो जनता सिर आंखों पर बैठाएगी, लेकिन काम नहीं करेंगे तो जनता फिर हटा देगी।

