हार पर बवाल:आरा में राजद समर्थकों का उपद्रव, सड़क पर आगजनी, राहगीरों को पीटा

आरा24 मिनट पहले
उपद्रवियों ने जीरो माइल के पास सड़क जाम कर दी और टायर जलाकर आगजनी की।
  • उपद्रवियों ने राहगीरों की बेवजह पिटाई की और वाहनों को भी क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया
  • गालियां देते हुए कहा- एनडीए सरकार ने राजद को हराने के लिए ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी की

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में सरकार नहीं बना पाने से नाराज राजद समर्थकों ने आरा शहर में जमकर उपद्रव मचाया। जीरो माइल के पास सड़क जाम कर दी और टायर जलाकर आगजनी की। उपद्रवियों ने राहगीरों की बेवजह पिटाई की और वाहनों को भी क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। आम लोगों को भद्दी-भद्दी गालियां देते हुए उपद्रवियों ने आरोप लगाया कि एनडीए सरकार ने राजद को हराने के लिए ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी की। जिस कारण चुनाव में यह परिणाम आया है।

राजद समर्थकों के इस उपद्रव में शहर में दहशत फैल गया। दुकानें बंद हो गई। दूसरी ओर उदवंत नगर थाना क्षेत्र के मलथर गांव में राजद समर्थकों ने आरा-सासाराम एसएच को भी जाम कर दिया। इस दौरान आरा शहर से जुड़ने वाले आरा-मोहनियां एनएच और आरा-सासाराम एसएच पर लंबा जाम लग गया। आवागमन पूरी तरह ठप हो गई।

आरा में कुल 7 विधानसभा क्षेत्र हैं। इस चुनाव में 5 सीटों पर महागठबंधन ने कब्जा जमाया है जबकि 2 सीटों पर एनडीए को जीत मिली है।

