  Tejashwi Yadav Rjd Tweeted On Nitish Kumar Bihar Assembly Election 2020 On Scams In Bihar, 60 Big Scams Worth 30 Thousand Crores During Nitish's Rule, 33 Of These Were Counted By The Prime Minister Five Years Ago Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Latest Update

तेजस्वी का ट्वीट:नीतीश के शासनकाल में 30 हजार करोड़ के 60 बड़े घोटाले, इनमें से 33 तो प्रधानमंत्री ने 5 साल पहले गिना दिए

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तेजस्वी ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार पर किया ट्वीट।
  • प्रधानमंत्री की वीडियो के साथ किया ट्वीट, जिसमें वे नीतीश कुमार के कार्यकाल में घोटालों को गिनाते दिख रहे हैं
  • तेजस्वी का मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार पर ट्वीट जवाबी हमला के रूप में देखा जा सकता है

तेजस्वी यादव मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार को चुनावी सभाओं के मंच से तो घोटालों पर लगातार घेर ही रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर भी आरोप लगाना शुरू कर दिया है। ताजा ट्वीट प्रधानमंत्री की वीडियो के साथ किया है, जिसमें वे नीतीश कुमार के कार्यकाल में घोटालों को गिनाते दिख रहे हैं। लालू-राबड़ी राज में घोटालों पर नीतीश कुमार भी अपनी हर सभाओं में विरोधी को घेरने में लगे हैं। तेजस्वी का ट्वीट जवाबी हमला के रूप में देखा जा सकता है।

इन घोटालों का किया है जिक्र
तेजस्वी यादव ने सुबह 7 बजे ट्वीट कर उसमें लिखा है-नीतीश के शासनकाल में अब तक 30 हजार करोड़ के 60 बड़े घोटाले हुए हैं। इनमें से 33 तो प्रधानमंत्री जी ने आज से 5 वर्ष पहले खुद गिना दिया था। उसके बाद सृजन घोटाला, धान घोटाला, शौचालय घोटाला, छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले सहित हजारों करोड़ के अन्य घोटाले हुए हैं।

बहस करने के लिए तैयार हूं

वहीं पटना में राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा को चुनौती देते हुए कहा कि वे बहस के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार हैं। तेजस्वी ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार पर भी हमला बोला। नीतीश कुमार की रैलियों का जिक्र करते हुए तेजस्वी ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री सिर्फ पुरानी बातों का जिक्र कर रहे हैं। वे बिहार की वर्तमान स्थिति की कभी चर्चा नहीं करते हैं।

बिहार में पढ़ाई, सिंचाई, दवाई प्रमुख मुद्दे

बिहार में पढ़ाई, सिंचाई, दवाई प्रमुख मुद्दे हैं, जिसपर नीतीश कुमार को बात करनी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि हमलोग बिहार के वर्तमान और भविष्य के बारे में सोचते हैं, जबकि नीतीश कुमार सिर्फ बीते हुए दिनों की बात करते हैं।

