  Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Chief Minister Nitish For Throwing Onion In Election Campaigning In Madhubani Harlakhi Bihar Election 2020

तेजस्वी का ट्वीट:मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश पर चुनावी सभा में प्याज फेंकने की घटना की तेजस्वी यादव ने की निंदा, लोकतंत्र में प्रतिरोध की अभिव्यक्ति सिर्फ मतदान में

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव।
  • कहा, यह पूर्णत: निंदनीय, अलोकतांत्रिक और अवांछनीय व्यवहार है
  • मधुबनी के हरलाखी में मंगलवार को सीएम नीतीश कुमार की चुनावी सभा में हुई थी घटना

तेजस्वी यादव ने तेजस्वी ने ट्वीट कर मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश पर चुनावी सभा में प्याज फेंकने की घटना की निंदा की है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि चुनावी सभा में किसी ने आदरणीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नीतीश कुमार जी की ओर प्याज फेंकी। यह पूर्णत: निंदनीय, अलोकतांत्रिक और अवांछनीय व्यवहार है। लोकतंत्र में प्रतिरोध की अभिव्यक्ति सिर्फ मतदान में होनी चाहिए और इसके अलावा कोई भी तरीका स्वीकार्य नहीं हो सकता।

मधुबनी के हरलाखी में हुई थी घटना

मधुबनी के हरलाखी में मंगलवार को सीएम नीतीश कुमार की चुनावी सभा में लोगों ने आलू-प्याज फेंका था। हालांकि, इनमें से कोई भी आलू-प्याज सीएम तक नहीं पहुंचा। इस दौरान भी नीतीश रैली को संबोधित करते रहे और उन्होंने कहा- जितना फेंकना है, फेंकते रहो।

