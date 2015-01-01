पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिद्दीकी को हरवाने वाले को मिली सजा:राजद ने अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी की हार का जिम्मेवार दरभंगा जिलाध्यक्ष को माना, भीतरघात के आरोप में पार्टी से बाहर का रास्ता दिखाया

पटना38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी और दरभंगा के राजद जिलाध्यक्ष रामनरेश यादव।
  • चुनाव के समय वायरल हुआ था दरभंगा जिलाध्यक्ष का ऑडियो
  • सिद्दीकी को इसबार हरवाने की बात कहते सुने गए थे

राजद ने अब्दुल बारी सिद्दिकी को हराने की साजिश रचने वाले दरभंगा के जिलाध्यक्ष रामनरेश यादव को पार्टी से बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया है। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की नजर राजद के वरिष्ठ नेता अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी पर है। इसलिए लालू प्रसाद नहीं चाहते कि सिद्दीकी की नाराजगी कायम रहे। सिद्दीकी इस बार केवटी से चुनाव हार गए हैं। उन्हें भाजपा के मुरारी मोहन झा ने हराया। इसके बाद से सिद्दीकी नाराज चल रहे थे।

इस बार केवटी से लड़े थे चुनाव
सिद्दीकी को राजद ने उनके गृह क्षेत्र अलीनगर से हटाकर केवटी से चुनाव में टिकट दिया था और तभी लग रहा था कि सिद्दीकी की जीत आसान नहीं होगी। जिस समय सिद्दीकी चुनाव लड़ रहे थे, उस समय जिलाध्यक्ष रामनरेश यादव का एक ऑडियो वायरल हुआ था। उसमें दावा किया गया था कि वे अपने किसी करीबी से बातचीत कर रहे हैं और केवटी से टिकट की दावेदारी पेश कर रहे हैं। ऑडियो में उन्हें बोलते हुए सुना गया कि सिद्दीकी को चुनाव में हरा देना है। राजद जिलाध्यक्ष पर भीतरघात करने का आरोप लगा था।

ऑडियो खोल रहा राज : राजद के दिग्गज अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी केवटी से क्यों हारे
इस वायरल ऑडियो पर हंगामा मचने के बाद राजद के जिलाध्यक्ष रामनरेश यादव ने कहा था कि यह फर्जी ऑडियो है और इसमें उनकी आवाज नहीं है। अब राजद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने एक पत्र जारी कर कहा है कि राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष के निदेशानुसार और राष्ट्रीय जनता दल दरभंगा के जिला उपाध्यक्ष फुजैल अंसारी की अनुशंसा के आलोक में बिहार विधानसभा 2020 में महागठबंधन उम्मीदवार के खिलाफ दल विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल रहने के कारण दरभंगा जिला अध्यक्ष राम नरेश यादव को पद और प्राथमिक सदस्यता से 6 साल के लिए निष्कासित किया जाता है।

