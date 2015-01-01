पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Tender For 24 Km Danapur Bihta Elevated Road Next Month, There Will Be Facility To Visit Bihta Airport

तीन साल में बनेगा एलिवेटेड रोड:24 किमी दानापुर-बिहटा एलिवेटेड रोड का टेंडर अगले माह, बिहटा एयरपोर्ट जाने में होगी सुविधा

इन्द्रभूषण | पटना28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वैशाली के बिदुपुर से पटना के कच्ची दरगाह तक 23 किलोमीटर सिक्स लेन हाईवे बन रहा है।
  • भोजपुर, बक्सर, रोहतास, अरवल, औरंगाबाद को भी लाभ

ग्रेटर पटना की यातायात व्यवस्था में मील का पत्थर साबित होने वाले दानापुर-बिहटा एलिवेटेड रोड (एक्सप्रेस-वे) प्रोजेक्ट का टेंडर अगले माह होगा। पटना को बिहटा एयरपोर्ट से सीधा और तेज कनेक्टिविटी प्रदान करने के लिए इसे खासतौर पर बनाया जा रहा है। केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी द्वारा हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद एनएचएआई (बिहार) ने जनवरी में ही टेंडर करने की तैयारी की है।

दानापुर स्टेशन के पूर्वी ढाला (खगौल आरओबी) से नए कोईलवर पुल के एलाइनमेंट से 4 किलोमीटर पहले बिहटा एयरपोर्ट तक (वर्तमान सड़क पर ही) 23.87 किलोमीटर लंबे इस प्रोजेक्ट की डीपीआर को मुख्यमंत्री पहले ही हरी झंडी दे चुके हैं। इस एक्सप्रेस-वे पर गाड़ियां चढ़ाने के लिए चार जगहाें पर रैम्प बनाया जाएगा।

सगुना मोड़ से आने वाली गाड़ियां दानापुर स्टेशन के पास एक्सप्रेस-वे पर चढ़ेंगी। उसी तरह शिवाला मोड़, बिहटा एयरपोर्ट के पास और बिहटा-सरमेरा हाईवे से इस एक्सप्रेस-वे पर चढ़ने की सुविधा दी जाएगी। 2245 करोड़ वाला यह प्रोजेक्ट तीन वर्षों में बनेगा।

9 एकड़ जमीन मिली, अभी और अधिग्रहण
दानापुर स्टेशन-शिवाला रोड के दोनों तरफ रेलवे ने अपनी 9 एकड़ जमीन इस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए दी है। इसके अलावा आवश्यकता वाले जगहों पर एनएचआई की एजेंसी 28 मीटर चौड़ी जमीन का अधिग्रहण कर रही है। दरअसल बिहटा एयरफोर्स के रनवे का इस्तेमाल कर वहां 125 एकड़ में सिविल एयरपोर्ट भी बन रहा है।

इस एलिवेटेड प्रोजेक्ट के बन जाने के बाद वहां से बिहटा एयरपोर्ट से पटना शहर की 25 किलोमीटर की दूरी मिनटों में सिमट जाएगी। पटना से आरा-बक्सर, सासाराम-मोहनिया, अरवल-औरंगाबाद जाने में भी समय की काफी बचत होगी।

बिदुपुर से हाईवे से जुड़ जाएगा बिहटा
वैशाली के बिदुपुर से पटना के कच्ची दरगाह तक 23 किलोमीटर सिक्स लेन हाईवे बन रहा है। वहीं कच्ची दरगाह से दीघा तक 20.5 किलोमीटर लोकनायक गंगा पथ का निर्माण भी चल रहा है। दीघा से दानापुर स्टेशन के पूर्वी ढाला खगौल आरओबी तक 10 किलोमीटर दीघा एलिवेटेड रोड चालू हो गया है।

ऐसे में खगौल आरओबी से बिहटा तक इस एलिवेटेड रोड प्रोजेक्ट का निर्माण पूरा होते ही 77 किलोमीटर लंबाई में ये सभी हाईवे एक-दूसरे से आपस में जुड़ जाएंगे। इससे पटना शहर के बाहर ही बाहर पूर्व से पश्चिम जाने के लिए यह सबसे आसान मार्ग हो जाएगा।

