  The High Court Had Identified Fake Teachers And Asked For Action Report 5 Years Ago, But The Government Has Not Given It Till Date.

कोर्ट सख्त:हाईकोर्ट ने फर्जी शिक्षकों की पहचान कर कार्रवाई रिपोर्ट 5 साल पहले मांगी थी, पर सरकार ने आज तक नहीं दी

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
पटना हाइकोर्ट
  • अब 9 जनवरी आखिरी मौका
  • फर्जी या अमान्य डिग्रीधारी नियोजित शिक्षकों की जांच और उन पर कार्रवाई के मामले में सरकार से मांगा जवाब

फर्जी या अमान्य डिग्रीधारी नियोजित शिक्षकों की जांच और उन पर कार्रवाई में हो रही देरी पर पटना हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार से जवाब तलब किया है। चीफ जस्टिस संजय करोल की खंडपीठ ने रंजीत पंडित की जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए सरकार को इस मामले में 9 जनवरी 2021 तक जवाब देने का निर्देश दिया। कोर्ट के अनुसार यह तारीख, कार्रवाई रिपोर्ट पेश करने का आखिरी मौका है।

उस समय कोर्ट ने कहा था- एक माह में जो फर्जी शिक्षक खुद ही छोड़ देंगे, उनपर कार्रवाई नहीं होगी

पांच साल पहले हाईकोर्ट ने ऐसे शिक्षकों को खुद पद छोड़ देने के लिए एक महीने की आखिरी मोहलत दी थी। कोर्ट का कहना था कि ऐसे शिक्षक अगर खुद पद से हट जाते हैं, त्यागपत्र दे देते हैं, तो सरकार उनके खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करेगी। लेकिन एक महीने के बाद जांच में अगर ऐसे शिक्षक नौकरी करते हुए पाए जाते हैं, तो सरकार उनके खिलाफ आपराधिक मुकदमा करेगी, उन पर विभागीय कार्यवाही चलेगी और उनसे लिया गया वेतन वसूला जाएगा।

हाईकोर्ट ने इस आदेश के बाद सरकार को कई बार कहा कि वह नियोजित शिक्षकों की डिग्रियों की जांच कर ऐसे शिक्षकों का पता करें; कार्रवाई रिपोर्ट पेश करे लेकिन 5 साल बीत जाने पर भी सरकार ने पूरी जांच रिपोर्ट पेश नहीं की। शुक्रवार को हाईकोर्ट ने सरकार से कहा कि यह कार्रवाई रिपोर्ट पेश करने की आखिरी मोहलत है। इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई 9 जनवरी 2021 को होगी।

3.57 लाख शिक्षकों के सर्टिफिकेट की चल रही विजिलेंस जांच, 25 हजार के तो कागजात ही नहीं मिले

विजिलेंस ब्यूरो, 3.57 लाख शिक्षकों के सर्टिफिकेट को जांच रहा है। गलत सर्टिफिकेट वाले 1200 शिक्षक अब तक हटाए गए, उन पर एफआईआर हुई। कई मुखिया व संबंधित अधिकारी जेल गए। जांच जारी है। जांच का सबसे अजीब पक्ष यह है कि जांच एजेंसी को करीब 25 हजार शिक्षकों के फोल्डर यानी सर्टिफिकेट नहीं मिले हैं।

यह स्थिति शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति को स्वाभाविक तौर पर बहुत संदेहास्पद बनाती है। बड़ा संकट यह है कि फोल्डर नहीं मिलने पर आखिर जांच कैसे होगी? फोल्डर, उन नियोजन इकाइयों के स्तर से गायब हैं, जिसने नियुक्ति की। जिला शिक्षा कार्यालय को नियोजन इकाइयों से फोल्डर को लेकर विजिलेंस ब्यूरो को दिया जाना है।

