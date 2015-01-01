पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शंकराचार्य से जानिए सूर्य व छठ के अनछुए पहलू:छठ सूर्य के मातृरूप का व्रत सूर्य नर-नारी नारायण, जन्म-मृत्यु और पुनर्जन्म के प्रतीक

बिहार5 मिनट पहले
(जगद्‌गुरु शंकराचार्य स्वामी निश्चलानंद सरस्वती, गोवर्धन मठ, पुरी) सूर्य बिना सृष्टि की कल्पना। असंभव। निर्जीव अंधकार ही अंधकार। जीवन चक्र का विलोप। सृष्टि और स्रष्टामूलक सूर्य यहीं स्थापित है। सृजन ही सूर्य की मातृशक्ति है। छठ..., सूर्य की इसी मातृशक्ति की आराधना है। वेदमाता गायत्री के जन्म की कथा भी यही है।

मान्यता है कि कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष की षष्ठी के अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य और सप्तमी को उदीयमान सूर्य की मध्य बेला में ही वेदमाता गायत्री का जन्म हुआ था। यही तिथि महत्व है और कार्तिक शुक्ल षष्ठी के पूज्य होने का रहस्य है। गायत्री का मूल संबंध सविता यानी सूर्य से है। सूर्य का उदय होना, अस्त होना और फिर उदय होना...जन्म, मृत्यु और पुनर्जन्म का दर्शन है।

विभिन्न रूपों में सूर्य ही जगत को बनाने, चलाने और मिटाने वाले हैं। विज्ञान ने सूर्य को बाद में डी-कोड किया। लोगों को समझाया पर शास्त्रों में यह सब पहले ही दर्ज है। प्रतीकों में। बिम्बों में। पुराणों में भी ऐसी ही कथा है। गायत्री मंत्र में सविता और सूर्य में वही संबंध है जो आत्मा और शरीर में है। प्रकृति और पुरुष में है। लोक, सूर्य के इन शास्त्रीय आख्यानों को नहीं जानता।

उसका नाता तो बस आस्था से है जो छठ मइया के रूप में मातृशक्ति को सर्वश्रेष्ठ मानता है। उसे पूजता है। रही बात छठ के शुरुआत की तो कथाएं इसे द्वापर से लेकर त्रेता युग से जोड़ती हैं। लेकिन उसका वास्तविक अनुपालन का भूगोल बिहार में दिखता है, जहां से कठोर छठ व्रत, जो एक सात्विक हठ भी है, का प्रसार आज दुनिया में फैल गया है।

बिहारी मानस जहां भी है, छठ वहां है। वेदों में सूर्य को जगत की आत्मा कहा गया है तो छठ व्रत और उसका तौर-तरीका भी अपने देशज ढंग से यही बात कहता है। मानता है कि सूर्य ही नर-नारी और नारायण हैं।

