भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:बदला-बदला रहेगा शीत सत्र, विधान परिषद की कार्यवाही विधानसभा के हॉल में, विधानसभा की विस्तारित भवन में होगी

पटनाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: बृजम पांडेय
  
विधानसभा के सत्र में 23 और 24 नवंबर को नए सदस्यों को शपथ दिलाई जाएगी।
  • विधानसभा और विधान परिषद से नोटिफिकेशन जारी
  • 23 नवंबर से शुरू हो रहा है विधान मंडल का पहला सत्र

इस बार बिहार विधान मंडल का सत्र बदला-बदला सा नजर आएगा। कोरोना काल में होने वाला शीत सत्र अलग इस मायने में होगा कि विधान परिषद का सत्र विधान परिषद के हॉल में नहीं होगा। इसी तरह विधानसभा का सत्र विधानसभा के हॉल में नहीं होगा यानी कि जो पहले से है जगह तय है उन जगहों पर विधानसभा और विधान परिषद की सभाएं नहीं होंगी।

विधान परिषद की कार्यवाही विधानसभा वाले हॉल में की जाएगी और विधानसभा की कार्यवाही विधानसभा के विस्तारित भवन में आयोजित होगी। इसको लेकर विधानसभा और विधान परिषद से नोटिफिकेशन भी जारी कर दिया गया है। कोरोना काल को देखते हुए यह अहम फैसला विधानमंडल से लिया गया है। इस दौरान सभी सदस्य एक दूसरे से दूरी बना कर बैठेंगे। इससे पहले भी कोरोना काल में विधानमंडल की कार्यवाही एक दिन के लिए पटना के ज्ञान भवन में आयोजित हुई थी ताकि सदस्य एक-दूसरे से दूरी बना कर बैठ सकें।

बिहार विधान परिषद के नए सदस्यों ने ली शपथ

23 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाले विधानसभा के सत्र में 23 और 24 नवंबर को नए सदस्यों को शपथ दिलाई जाएगी। वहीं, 25 नवंबर को राज्यपाल का संयुक्त अभिभाषण होगा। 26 और 27 नवंबर को ही सिर्फ विधान परिषद की कार्रवाई आयोजित होगी, यानी विधानसभा की कार्रवाई तो 5 दिनों की होगी लेकिन विधान परिषद की कार्यवाही मात्र 2 दिनों की ही होगी। नवगठित नीतीश मंत्रिमंडल का यह पहला विधानसभा सत्र होगा।

