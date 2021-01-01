पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आय,जाति व आवास प्रमाण पत्र राजस्व कर्मचारी जारी करेंगे:राज्य सरकार ने किया सुविधाओं में बदलाव, CO पर था काम का बोझ, इसलिए इस काम से किया मुक्त

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • राजस्व अधिकारी द्वारा जारी सभी प्रमाण पत्र मान्य होंगे
  • सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने सभी कमिश्नर और DM को लिखा पत्र

बिहार में अब से आय, आवास, जाति, आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग (EWS) और क्रीमीलेयर रहित प्रमाण पत्र अब CO (अंचलाधिकारी) नहीं जारी करेंगे। सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने इस काम से CO को मुक्त करते हुए उसे जारी करने का हक राजस्व अधिकारी को दे दिया है। विभाग ने इस संबंध में अपर मुख्य सचिवों, कमिश्नरों, डीएम समेत आला अधिकारियों को पत्र लिखा है।

पत्र में कहा गया है कि राज्य के मूल निवासी जिसमें SC, ST, BC, OBC और अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के साथ आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग के अभ्यर्थी शामिल हैं, उन्हें विभिन्न जरूरतों के लिए कई तरह के प्रमाण पत्र जारी किए जाते हैं। इसमें जाति, आय, आवास, क्रीमीलेयर रहित और EWS का प्रमाण पत्र जारी किया जाता है। इन प्रमाण पत्रों को जारी करने के लिए अब तक CO सक्षम प्राधिकार थे।

अब इसमें बदलाव किया जा रहा है। जमीन संबंधी कई तरह के काम का भार अब CO पर है। ऐसे में लोगों को इन सेवाओं को प्राप्त करने में परेशानी आ रही थी। यह देखते हुए प्रमाण पत्र जारी करने की व्यवस्था को आसान बनाने के लिए अब CO के स्थान पर राजस्व अधिकारी को इसकी जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। राजस्व अधिकारी द्वारा जारी सभी प्रमाण पत्र मान्य होंगे।

