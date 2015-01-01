पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:नई सरकार में 13 नए मंत्री होंगे, अगड़ी जातियों की बढ़ने जा रही हिस्सेदारी, पुराने 13 नाम ही पक्के

पटना14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा से नीतीश मिश्रा, सम्राट चौधरी, श्रेयसी सिंह, अमरेंद्र प्रताप, नितिन नवीन, संजय मयूख, रजनीश कुमार, निकी हेम्ब्रम रेस का नाम
  • जदयू से सुनील कुमार, शालिनी मिश्रा, संजय सिंह या लेसी सिंह का नाम होगा फाइनल
  • नए गणित में जदयू 13 और भाजपा 21 मंत्री दे सकती है, 1-1 मंत्री HAM-VIP के होंगे
  • जीतन राम मांझी के बेटे संतोष और VIP के हारे अध्यक्ष मुकेश सहनी पहली बार बनेंगे मंत्री

नीतीश कुमार के साथ सोमवार को 8 पुराने मंत्रियों के शपथ लेने की संभावना है। इसके साथ ही नई सरकार में जदयू के 7 और भाजपा के 6 पुराने मंत्रियों के अलावा 10 नए मंत्रियों का रहना भी तय है, भले ही वह सोमवार को शपथ लें या 20 नवंबर के पहले संभावित अगले विस्तार में। नीतीश की पिछली सरकार के मंत्री अनुपात के हिसाब से जदयू को 10 और भाजपा को 16-17 मंत्री देना चाहिए, लेकिन 125 विधायकों के बीच 36 विभागों को बांटने पर 3.47 विधायक पर एक मंत्री पद देने की स्थिति है और उस हिसाब से भाजपा 21 और जदयू 13 मंत्री का दावा कर सकता है। किसी भी स्थिति में कम सीटों के कारण जदयू को नुकसान है, इसलिए फिलहाल संख्या पर गतिरोध है। फिर भी जो नाम आगे चल रहे हैं, भास्कर उन्हें सामने ला रहा है-

जदयू से 3: सुनील-शालिनी तय, संजय-लेसी में एक की संभावना
भारतीय पुलिस सेवा से रिटायर होने के बाद सीधे जदयू में इंट्री करने वाले सुनील कुमार पिछड़ी जाति से हैं और नई सरकार में इन्हें मंत्रालय मिलना तय है। शालिनी मिश्रा को उनके पारिवारिक प्रभाव को लेकर मौका मिलने की संभावना है। जदयू के प्रवक्ता और चुनाव में लगातार मेहनत कर रहे संजय सिंह का नाम भी इस बार मंत्री सूची में है, हालांकि अभी उनका MLC भी नहीं होना उन्हें परेशान कर सकता है। उन्हीं की जाति से लेसी सिंह ऐसे में बाजी मार सकती हैं। लेसी पहले भी नीतीश सरकार में मंत्री रह चुकी हैं। जदयू के मंत्री कृष्णनंदन वर्मा, शैलेश कुमार और रामसेवक सिंह की हार से खाली हुई जगह पर इनकी जाति के किसी विधायक को मौका मिलना भी पक्का है।

भाजपा में 8: तारकिशोर, रेणु, नीतीश, सम्राट, रजनीश, हेम्ब्रम तय, नितिन-मयूख और श्रेयसी-अमरेंद्र में कोई एक
भारतीय जनता पार्टी को इस बार मंत्री पद ज्यादा मिलना है और नाम भी इस बार बेहतर हैं। भाजपा विधानमंडल दल के नेता बने कटिहार विधायक तार किशोर प्रसाद और विधायक दल की उप नेता बनीं रेणु देवी का नाम पक्का हे। जदयू कोटे से नीतीश सरकार में मंत्री का अनुभव रखने वाले नीतीश मिश्रा का नाम तय माना जा रहा है। चुनाव से लेकर भाजपा के मंचों पर समन्वय में आगे दिखे सम्राट चौधरी को मंत्री पद मिलना पक्का है। इसके अलावा पहली बार जीतकर आईं शूटिंग चैंपियन श्रेयसी सिंह के निशाने पर भी है मंत्री पद, हालांकि अनुभवी अमरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह को मौका मिलने की स्थिति में उनका नाम अटक सकता है। मामला नितिन नवीन और संजय मयूख को लेकर फंस रहा है। भूमिहार कोटे से इस बार भाजपा बेगूसराय के रजनीश कुमार को मौका दे सकती है। इसके अलावा आदिवासी कोटे निकी हेम्ब्रम को भी भाजपा मंत्री बना सकती है।

VIP-HAM के 1-1: जीतनराम के बेटे और सन ऑफ मल्लाह का नाम पक्का
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और HAM के अध्यक्ष जीतन राम मांझी उप मुख्यमंत्री बनने की संभावना नहीं देख किसी और उम्मीद में बैठते हुए फिलहाल अपने बेटे संतोष मांझी का नाम मंत्री पद के लिए आगे बढ़ाने जा रहे हैं। दूसरी तरफ, अपनी सीट गंवाने के बावजूद चार विधायकों वाले VIP के अध्यक्ष मुकेश सहनी MLC कोटा लेकर मंत्री पद खुद हासिल करें तो आश्चर्य नहीं होगा। दोनों ही नेता दो-दो मंत्री पद के लिए प्रयासरत हैं, लेकिन इसकी संभावना कम नजर आ रही है।

पुराने चेहरों में 13 नाम ही पक्के

जदयूभाजपा
श्रवण कुमारडॉ. प्रेम कुमार
अशोक चौधरीनंद किशोर यादव
संजय झामंगल पांडेय
नीरज कुमारविजय कुमार सिन्हा
बीमा भारतीराणा रंधीर सिंह
मदन सहनीकृष्ण कुमार ऋषि
खुर्शीद फिरोज
