सड़क दुर्घटना में 3 बाइक सवार की मौत:आरा में दो बाइक सवार युवकों को ट्रक ने रौंदा, पटना के रूपसपुर में तेज रफ्तार वाहन ने बाइक सवार को कुचला

पटना के रूपसपुर में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बाइक।

आरा में बाइक सवार दो युवकों को ट्रक ने कुचल दिया। घटना में एक युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि दूसरे ने अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। बताया जाता है कि ट्रक पर अनाज लदा हुआ था। बाइक सवार को टक्कर मारने के बाद ट्रक अनियंत्रित होकर खाई में गिर गया।

घटना जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के बिहियां-पीरो पथ टेड़का मोड़ के समीप साढ़े आठ बजे की है। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच कर शव को कब्जे में ले लिया। एक युवक ट्रक में बुरी तरह से दबकर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया था। अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान उसकी भी मौत हो गई।

बाइक सवार को कुचला
पटना के रूपसपुर में तेज रफ्तार वाली एक फोर व्हीलर ने बाइक में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। इस हादसे में बाइक चला रहे एक युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि, फोर व्हीलर चला रहा व्यक्ति अपनी गाड़ी रोके बगैर फरार हो गया।

नहर रोड पर यह हादसा एम्स-दीघा एलिवेटेड रोड के पाया नम्बर 240 के पास हुआ। इसकी जानकारी मिलते ही रूपसपुर थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। थानेदार के अनुसार मरने वाले युवक की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। लाश को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए दानापुर अनुमंडल अस्पताल में भेज दिया गया है।

