व्यवस्था ढेर:मुजफ्फरपुर में EVM लेकर इंतजार करते तीन मतदान अधिकारी बेहोश, पटना में चिढ़े सुरक्षाकर्मी ट्रैफिक पुलिस से भिड़े

पटना/मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
मुजफ्फरपुर में बेहोश मतदानकर्मी को इलाज के लिए ले जाते सहयोगी।
  • निर्वाचन आयोग की तैयारियां बेपर्द, कोरोना विस्फोट की तैयारी
  • खड़े-खड़े थके, एक-दूसरे से गुत्थमगुत्थी करते गश खाकर गिरे

EVM को स्ट्रांग रूम तक पहुंचाने की जिम्मेदारी इतनी भारी पड़ गई कि राजधानी पटना में घंटों गाड़ियों में फंसे-फंसे चिढ़ गए सुरक्षाकर्मी ट्रैफिक पुलिस से भिड़ गए और उधर मुजफ्फरपुर में EVM जमा करने का इंतजार करते हुए खड़े-खड़े थके मतदानकर्मी गश खाकर गिरने लगे। मंगलवार शाम EVM को स्ट्रांग रूम तक पहुंचाने की जिम्मेदारी दिनभर की वोटिंग कराने की जिम्मेदारी पर भारी पड़ती नजर आई। निर्वाचन आयोग की तैयारियां हर तरह से बेपर्द हो गईं। कोरोना से बचने की कोई संभावना भीड़ में नहीं नजर आई। दो फीट नहीं, दो इंच तक की दूरी नहीं थी। सैनिटाइजेशन और थर्मल स्कैनिंग तो दूर, बीमार और बेहोश हो रहे लोगों के लिए इतनी जगह तक नहीं थी कि कोई उसे हवा लगा सके।

मुजफ्फरपुर में बेहोश दूसरे मतदानकर्मी को ले जाते सहयोगी।
मुजफ्फरपुर में बेहोश दूसरे मतदानकर्मी को ले जाते सहयोगी।

मुजफ्फरपुर में एक मतदानकर्मी गुत्थमगुत्थी में ही बेहोश हो गया। उसके बेहोश होते ही आसपास अफरातफरी तो मची, लेकिन भगदड़ के लायक जगह ही नहीं थी कि कोई भाग सके। बेहोश होने पर उसतक स्ट्रेचर लाने की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं थी तो कुछ लोग उसे पैर-हाथ से टांगकर ले गए। कुछ ही देर बाद एक दूसरा मतदानकर्मी भी बेहोश हो गया। दूसरे को भी इलाज के लिए ले जाए हुए कुछ ही देर हुई थी कि तीसरा भी बेहोश हो गया। झटके में यह सब हुआ तो जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी के स्तर पर सूचना के बाद टीम थोड़ी सक्रिय तो हुई, लेकिन आधी रात तक स्थिति में कोई बदलाव नजर नहीं आया।

इधर, राजधानी पटना में एएन कॉलेज स्थित स्ट्रांग रूम के लिए बेली रोड के पंत भवन के पास से एक रास्ते को आरक्षित कर लिए जाने के बावजूद भीषण जाम लग गया। बोरिंग रोड में एएन कॉलेज से पंत भवन के पास तक EVM वाली गाड़ियां बेतरतीब भर गईं। दो-दो घंटे तक 10-20 कदम आगे नहीं बढ़ पाने से चिढ़े मतदानकर्मी और सुरक्षाकर्मी कई बार सब्र खोते और तेज आवाज में निर्वाचन आयोग के साथ केंद्र और राज्य सरकार को अपशब्द कहते सुने गए। इस गुस्से का शिकार एएन कॉलेज के पास एक ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी भी हुआ, जब उसे केंद्रीय बल के जवानों ने ट्रैफिक नहीं संभाल पाने की बात कह खरी-खोटी सुनाई। बहस अपशब्दों तक पहुंची तो लोगों ने बीचबचाव कर मामला शांत कराया।

