पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Three Youths Buried In Soil In Aurangabad, Bihar Three Youths Died In Aurangabad From Soil, Mourning In The House

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिवाली के दिन बुझे तीन घरों के चिराग:औरंगाबाद में मिट्‌टी से दबकर तीन युवकों की हुई मौत, घर में पसरा मातम

औरंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तीन युवकों की मौत के बाद जमा लोग।
  • घटना बड़ेम ओपी थाना क्षेत्र के महुआंव गांव के समीप बधार की
  • शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए औरंगाबाद सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया

शनिवार की शाम जब लोग अपने घरों में खुशी के दीये जला रहे थे तो किसी के घर का चिराग बुझ रहा था। औरंगाबाद के महुआंव गांव में मिट्टी में दब कर तीन युवकों की मौत हो गई है। ये तीनों युवक मिट्‌टी लाने खदान में गए थे, जहां मिट्टी भर-भराकर इन पर गिर गई और उसके मलबे में दबकर तीनों युवकों की मौत हो गई। घटना बड़ेम ओपी थाना क्षेत्र के महुआंव गांव के समीप बधार की है। मृतकों में बड़ेम ओपी थाना क्षेत्र के मझिआंव गांव निवासी जोगिंद्र पासवान का 19 वर्षीय बेटा अजय पासवान, अनिल सिंह का 22 वर्षीय बेटा गोपाल सिंह व कुटुम्बा थाना क्षेत्र के नेउरा गांव निवासी मनोज पासवान का 20 वर्षीय बेटा गोल्डेन पासवान शामिल है। घटना के बाद से परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है।

परिजनों ने खोजबीन की शुरू तो मौत का पता चला
बधार से मिट्टी लेकर तीनों युवकों के देर तक नहीं लौटने के बाद परिजनों ने खोजबीन शुरू की। जब मिट्टी के खदान के समीप ये लोग पहुंचे तो देखा कि मिट्टी धंसी हुई है। यह देख लोगों के होश उड़ गए। इसके बाद आनन-फानन में मिट्टी खोदी गई तो तीनों के शव निकले। इसके बाद घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई, जिसके बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए औरंगाबाद सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें