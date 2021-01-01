पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस के बीच ट्रैक्टर जूलूस:पटना में एम्स से लेकर चितकोहरा तक ट्रैक्टर मार्च, किसान संगठनों के साथ सड़क पर उतरे RJD कार्यकर्ता, सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी

पटना15 मिनट पहले
फुलवारीशरीफ में विधायक गोपाल रविदास के नेतृत्व में निकला ट्रैक्टर मार्च। - Dainik Bhaskar
फुलवारीशरीफ में विधायक गोपाल रविदास के नेतृत्व में निकला ट्रैक्टर मार्च।
  • तीनों कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग, MSP को कानूनी दर्जा दो के नारे लगे
  • ट्रैक्टर मार्च में राजद नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं ने भी हिस्सा लिया

दिल्ली में किसानों के ट्रैक्टर मार्च में बवाल के बीच प्रदेश के भी कई जिलों में ट्रैक्टर जुलूस का आयोजन किया गया। भाकपा-माले और अखिल भारतीय किसान महासभा के आह्वान पर तीनों कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग की गई। MSP को कानूनी दर्जा देने की मांग करते हुए शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से ट्रैक्टर जुलूस निकाला गया। इसमें बड़ी संख्या में राजद कार्यकर्ता भी शामिल हुए।पटना के फुलवारीशरीफ में पचास से अधिक ट्रैक्टर और सैंकड़ों बाइक का जत्था एम्स से निकलकर चितकोहरा गोलबंर तक मार्च किया। फिर चितकोहरा गोलबंर से वापस एम्स लौट गया। स्थानीय विधायक गोपाल रविदास के नेतृत्व में इस इलाके में ट्रैक्टर जुलूस निकाला गया था।

2 घंटे तक मार्च

एम्स से लेकर चितकोहरा तक करीब 2 घंटे तक माले और किसान संगठनों के कार्यकर्ता मार्च करते रहे। उन्होंने सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। चितकोहरा गोलबंर पर सैंकड़ों की सभा को संबोधित करते हुए धीरेन्द्र झा ने कहा कि देश में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन ने आजादी के आंदोलन के दौर जैसी स्थिति पैदा की है। इस ट्रैक्टर मार्च में अखिल भारतीय खेत व ग्रामीण मजदूर सभा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव धीरेन्द्र झा, पोलित ब्यूरो के सदस्य अमर, माले के लोकप्रिय नेता मुर्तजा अली के अलावा राजद के नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं ने भी हिस्सा लिया।

NH-57 पर ट्रैक्टर मार्च में शामिल हुए लोग।
NH-57 पर ट्रैक्टर मार्च में शामिल हुए लोग।

अररिया में ट्रैक्टर रैली
किसान विरोधी बिल के खिलाफ में अररिया में विभिन्न संगठनों ने मिलकर ट्रैक्टर मार्च किया। इसमें हजारों की संख्या में शामिल ट्रैक्टर जीरोमाइल से होते हुए चांदनी चौक, काली मंदिर चौक, गोढ़ी चौक, होते हुए एनएच 57 पर जाकर खत्म हुई। रैली में अररिया के पूर्व सांसद सरफराज आलम, विधायक आबिदुर रहमान, पूर्व विधायक जाकिर अनवर खान के साथ हजारों की संख्या में कार्यकर्ता शामिल थे।

इन जिलों में भी आंदोलन

  • बेगूसराय में किसान महासभा व अन्य किसान संगठनों ने संयुक्त रूप से मार्च का आयोजन किया। इसमें हजारों की संख्या में लोग पहुंचे।
  • वैशाली के लालगंज में किसान महासभा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने बाइक जुलूस निकाला।
  • दरभंगा में सौ से अधिक ट्रैक्टर को सड़क पर निकाला गया।। एनएच 57 पर विशाल जुलूस निकला।
  • इसमें माले के अलावा इंसाफ मंच और इनौस के कार्यकर्ता भी शामिल हुए।
  • भोजपुर के गड़हनी में आइसा व इनौस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने ट्रैक्टर मार्च का आयोजन किया, जिसमें विधायक मनोज मंजिल शामिल हुए।
  • कटिहार के बारसोई में विधायक महबूब आलम और जूही महबूबा के नेतृत्व में मार्च निकाला गया।
