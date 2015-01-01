पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Traffic Advisory For Counting Day In Many District Of Bihar: Bihar Election Update

मतगणना:38 जिलों में बनाए गए 55 मतगणना केंद्र, पटना, भागलपुर समेत कई शहरों में ट्रैफिक रूट में बदलाव, वैकल्पिक रास्तों के जरिए पहुंचे घर

पटना9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मतगणना को लेकर कई शहरों में ट्रैफिक रूट में बदलाव।
  • मतगणना के दौरान आसानी से पहुंचना हो मंजिल पर तो पढ़ें यह खबर
  • मतदान केंद्रों के आसपास की कई सड़कें रहेंगी बंद

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव की मतगणना 10 नवंबर को होने वाली है। इसको लेकर चुनाव आयोग ने तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। प्रदेश के 38 जिलों में 55 मतगणना केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। मतगणना केंद्रों को लेकर राजधानी पटना समेत अनेक शहरों में ट्रैफिक रूट में बदलाव किए गए हैं। मतगणना के दौरान इन केंद्रों के आसपास की कई सड़कें बंद रहेंगी।

बोरिंग रोड में वाहनों पर रोक
पटना में एएन कॉलेज को मतगणना केंद्र बनाया गया है। कॉलेज के बाहर से लेकर हड़ताली मोड़ और पानी टंकी तक करीब 500 जवानों की तैनाती रहेगी। बोरिंग रोड में वाहनों के परिचालन पर पूरी तरह से रोक रहेगी। आर ब्लॉक-दीघा सिक्स लेन के सर्विस रोड को पानी टंकी से शिवपुरी तक बंद कर दिया गया है। यहां बांस-बल्ले के साथ लोहे की जाली लगाई गई है।

गया में कैसी होगी ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था
एसएसपी राजीव मिश्रा के मुताबिक गया में इस बार तीन जगह मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं, जगजीवन कॉलेज, अनुग्रह नारायण कॉलेज और गया कॉलेज। भीड़ बढ़ने की स्थिति में कॉलेज जानेवाले और आनेवाले रास्तों को रोका जाएगा। ऐसी स्थिति में जगजीवन कॉलेज के निकट भुसुंडा मोडृ से आवाजाही शुरू कराई जाएगी। गया कॉलेज के पास भीड़ बढ़ने की स्थिति में पुलिस लाइन वाली सड़क का इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा। आनेवाले लोग सिकड़िया मोड़ के रास्ते पुलिस लाइन तक पहुंच सकेंगे। अनुग्रह नारायण कॉलेज के पास भीड़ बढ़ने पर ट्रैफिक को रोका जाएगा और कटारी-चंदौती रोड के रास्ते आवाजाही की जाएगी।

भागलपुर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था
यहां पॉलिटिक्निक कॉलेज और आईटीआई को मतगणना केंद्र बनाया गया है। इसको लेकर शहर में सोमवार की रात दस बजे से मंगलवार की रात नौ बजे तक भारी वाहनों पर रोक रहेगी। साथ ही बांका, मुंगेर और दुमका की ओर जानेवाले बड़े वाहनों पर 10 नवंबर की सुबह 3 बजे से रात 9 नौ बजे तक रोक रहेगी।

मुंगेर की बदली गई ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था
कौड़ा मैदान से आरडी एंड डीजे कॉलेज जाने वाले सभी वाहनों को अंबे चौक से शाहजुबैर रोड या कोणार्क रोड से जाना होगा। वहीं, तेलिया तालाब से कॉलेज की ओर जानेवाली गाड़ियों को पूरबसराय की ओर से जाना होगा। सभी चौक पर यातायात पुलिस व्यवस्था के तहत पुलिस कर्मियों को नियुक्त किया जाएगा।

मोतिहारी की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था
चांदमारी चौक से बंजरिया पुराना प्रखंड कार्यालय टाउन थाना से लेकर जिला स्कूल तक वाहनों की सघन जांच होगी। इन जगहों पर वाहनों की पार्किंग की व्यवस्था नहीं होगी।

सीतामढ़ी की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था
मतदान केंद्र की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर दंडाधिकारी और पुलिस बल की अलग तैनाती की गई है। केंद्र के आसपास 500 मीटर तक धारा 144 लगाई गई है। केंद्र की ओर आनेवाली सड़कों और चौक चौराहों पर भी पुलिस की तैनाती की गई है। पुलिस के जवान और अर्ध सैनिक बल भी पैदल और और वाहन से गश्त पर रहेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1 करोड़ पार करने वाला पहला देश बना, महामारी की तीसरी लहर की चपेट में - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें