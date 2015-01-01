पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यातायात ठप:गया में सड़क निर्माण की मांग को लेकर स्थानीय लोगों ने किया सड़क जाम, यातायात हुआ बाधित

गया31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गया में मुफसिल मोड़ से भुसुंडा मोड़ तक यातायात पूरी तरह बाधित हो गया है।
  • मुफसिल मोड़ से भुसुंडा मोड़ तक लोगों को करना पड़ रहा है परेशानी का सामना
  • सुबह से है सड़क जाम

गया में सुबह-सुबह लोगों ने सड़क निर्माण की मांग को लेकर सड़कों पर उतर आए हैं। मुफसिल मोड़ से भुसुंडा मोड़ तक यातायात पूरी तरह बाधित हो गया है। मुख्य मार्ग के जाम होने से लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। धनतेरस के कारण लोगों की भीड़ लग गई है। मुफसिल भुसुंडा मार्ग नवादा बिहार शरीफ और बोधगया को सीधे तौर पर जोड़ता है। इस वजह से इस मार्ग से गुजरने वाले लोगों की जाम की वजह से परेशानी बढ़ गई है।
इधर जाम करने वाली संस्था मगध मित्र मंडली के अशोक सम्राट ने बताया कि ये सड़क बीते चार साल से क्षतिग्रस्त है। इस मार्ग से भारी और छोटे वाहनों की आवाजाही बनी रहती है। दिन भर सड़क पर इतनी धूल उड़ती है कि लोंगों का जीना मुहाल हो गया है। आसपास के लोंगों और दुकानदारों का हाल बुरा है। प्रशासन से कई बार शिकायत की गई पर अबतक कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो सकी है।
इन रास्तों के करें इस्तमाल
भुसुंडा की ओर से आने वाले लोग विष्णुपद बाईपास पुल से होते हुए गया शहर में जा सकते हैं। इसी प्रकार मुफसिल मोड़ से भुसुंडा जाने वाले लोग अबगिला होते हुये या फिर लखिबाग कालोनी की मुख्य सड़क होते हुए भुसुंडा की ओर जा सकते है।

