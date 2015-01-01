पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna Traffic News; Heavy Traffic Jam In Patna Mahatma Gandhi Setu; Here's Latest News

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जाम का जंजाल:पटना में एनएच 30 और गांधी सेतु पर 35 घंटे से रेंग रहीं गाड़ियां, लोग परेशान

पटना40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गायघाट से गांधी सेतु जाने वाली सड़क पर लगा जाम।
  • जीरोमाइल से गांधी सेतु, दीदारगंज और गया जाने वाली सड़क पर महाजाम लगा
  • पांच मिनट की दूरी तय करने में लग रहे हैं एक घंटे

पटना में जीरोमाइल से गांधी सेतु, दीदारगंज और गया जाने वाली सड़क पर महाजाम लगा हुआ। एनएच-30 और गांधी सेतु पर बुधवार सुबह से ही यही स्थिति रही। पिछले 35 घंटे से करीब 20 किमी तक गाड़ियां रेंग रहीं हैं। घंटों जाम में फंसे रहने के कारण लोगों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ऑफिस जाने वाले भी खासे परेशान रहे। जाम के कारण ऑटो का परिचालन भी नहीं हो रहा है।

कहां-कहां लगा जाम
पटना में गायघाट, छोटी पहाड़ी, धनुकी मोड़, करमलीचक, जेठुली, कच्ची दरगाह, पटना सिटी के अलावा पटना-गया रोड में बैरिया, संपत चक, न्यू बस स्टैंड आदि इलाकों में पांच मिनट की दूरी तय करने में करीब एक घंटे लग रहे हैं। सड़क पर छोटे-बड़े वाहन चालकों के पास वहां खड़े रहने के अलावा कोई दूसरा विकल्प नहीं है। सोमवार आधी रात से लगे इस जाम की समस्या को दूर करने के लिए पुलिस मशक्कत को कर रही है लेकिन सफल नहीं हो पा रही है। एनएच 30 पर सर्विस लेन पर आवाजाही ठप सी पड़ गई है।

क्या है कारण

गांधी सेतु के पूर्वी लेन को बंद करने से लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। पूर्वी लेन के जीर्णोद्धार तक पश्चिमी लेन से ही वाहनों का परिचालन होगा। उत्तर बिहार की तरफ जाने और पटना आने के लिए गांधी सेतु का सिर्फ पश्चिमी लेन ही काम कर रहा है। एक ही लेन पर दोनों तरफ से गाड़ियों की आवाजाही के कारण जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न हो गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें