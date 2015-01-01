पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अस्पताल की लापरवाही:जिस मरीज की स्टाेन की जगह किडनी ही निकाल दी गई उसे दो बड़े अस्पतालों ने नहीं किया भर्ती

बिहार36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती बेगूसराय के मो. मुजाहिद।
  • विशेषज्ञाें ने कहा- मरीज को मूत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ के पास करना चाहिए था रेफर, थानेदार बोले- शिकायत नहीं मिली

बेगूसराय के लड़ुआड़ा के रहने वाले किडनी मरीज मोहम्मद मुजाहिद के इलाज में घोर लापरवाही बरती गई है। डॉक्टर की लापरवाही के कारण ही मुजाहिद की जान पर बन आई है। उसकी बाईं किडनी में दो स्टोन, एक 11 एमएम और दूसरा 8 एमएम का है। कंकड़बाग की डिफेंस काॅलोनी में बीजीबी हॉस्पिटल चलाने वाले डॉ. पीके जैन ने उसकी दाईं किडनी का ऑपरेशन कर दिया और जब मामला बिगड़ गया तो किडनी ही निकाल दिया।

एक एक्सपर्ट डॉक्टर ने बताया कि ऐसे मामलों का इलाज यूरोलॉजिस्ट ही बेहतर कर सकते हैं। जनरल सर्जन इसके एक्सपर्ट नहीं होते हैं। जबकि डॉ. पीके जैन जनरल सर्जन हैं। इधर मरीज के भाई उमर अंसारी ने कहा कि दो अस्पतालों के बाद तीसरे में मेरे भाई का इलाज चल रहा है। वहीं कंकड़बाग थानेदार अजय कुमार ने कहा कि अबतक मुझे लिखित शिकायत नहीं मिली है।

शिकायत मिलने के बाद विधिसम्मत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। एक राष्ट्रीय स्तर के वरीय मूत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ का कहना है कि आज की तारीख में इतने छोटे स्टोन के लिए ओपन सर्जरी नहीं की जाती है। यह मूत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ का काम है। आजकल इतने छोटे किडनी स्टोन को मशीन की मदद से बगैर सर्जरी निकाला जाता है। यह मामला साबित करता है इसमें घोर लापरवाही बरती गई और पैसे के लोभ में मरीज की सर्जरी कर दी गई।

आपरेशन थिएटर में आजकल ऐसी मशीनें हैं कि किडनी में कहां स्टोन है पता चल जाता है। इस मामले में पत्थर खोजने के चक्कर में कहीं कट गया और ब्लीडिंग होने लगी। ओटी में ब्लीडिंग बंद करने का उपाय नहीं होगा या डॉक्टर ने घबराकर मरीज की जान बचाने के लिए किडनी ही निकाल दी।

सबसे महत्वपूर्ण है कि बाईं किडनी में स्टोन था ताे उसने दाईं किडनी की सर्जरी कैसे कर दी? इससे चिकित्सक के अनुभव पर भी सवाल खड़ा करता है। पटना में आज की तारीख में मूत्र रोग विशेषज्ञों की कमी नहीं है। मरीज को मूत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ के पास रेफर किया जाना चाहिए था।
ईएसडब्लूएल का तरीका अपनाना चाहिए था
एक अन्य विशेषज्ञ ने बताया कि इस मामले में पहले डॉक्टर को ईएसडब्लूएल (एक्स्ट्राकॉरपोरल शॉक वेभ लिथोट्रिप्सी) का तरीका अपनाना चाहिए। इसमें वेब के जरिए पत्थर को तोड़ा जाता है। फिर पत्थर पेशाब के रास्ते बाहर आ जाता। दूसरा तरीका है आरआईआरएस (रेट्रोग्रेड इंट्रा रीनल सर्जरी) का है। इसके जरिए पेशाब के नली से पाइप डालकर स्टोन निकाला जा सकता है।

तीसरा रास्ता है मिनी परकीट्यूनियस नेफ्रोलिथॉटमी का। इसमें पेट में थोड़ा सा चीरा डालकर पाइप डालकर स्टोन निकाल देते हैं। चौथा और अंतिम रास्ता होता है ओपन सर्जरी का। एक्सपर्ट ने कहा कि अगर बेहतर यूरोलॉजिस्ट होता तो वह ओपन सर्जरी नहीं करता। हैरत की बात यह है कि इतने रास्ते होने के बाद भी डॉक्टर ने ओपन सर्जरी किया वो भी जिधर स्टोन नहीं था उस साइड और सही किडनी निकालना पड़ा।

आईएमए बाेला अभी शिकायत नहीं मिली है

आईएमए बिहार के अध्यक्ष डॉ. विमल कारक का कहना है कि मीडिया में छपी खबरों से इसकी जानकारी मिली है। किसी ने इस बाबत आईएमए से लिखित शिकायत नहीं की है। यदि शिकायत मिलेगी उसे देखा जाएगा।

