पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना का कहर:गोपालगंज और सहरसा के डॉक्टर की मौत; पटना एम्स में पिछले 48 घंटे में छह की गई जान

पटना31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पटना एम्स में अभी 166 कोरोना मरीज भर्ती हैं।
  • 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 541 नए मामले आये हैं

बिहार में कोरोना का कहर जारी है। पिछले 48 घंटों में दो डॉक्टर सहित छह लोगों की मौत हुई है। मरने वालों में गोपालगंज के सीनियर गायनाकोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राजेंद्र ठाकुर और सहरसा जिले के सोनबरसा के मेडिकल अफसर इंचार्ज डॉ. प्रमोद कुमार गौतम शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा कोरोना से चार अन्य लोगों की मौत हुई है। मरने वाले सभी कोविड मरीजों का इलाज पटना एम्स में चल रहा था।

पटना एम्स में बुधवार को 11 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज भर्ती हुए हैं। अस्पताल में भर्ती कुल कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या अब 166 पहुंच गयी है। इसमें 73 आईसीयू में हैं, जिसमें 26 को वेंटिलेटर पर रखा गया है। 18 संक्रमितों में तेज बुखार के साथ सर्दी की समस्या है। ईएसआईसी बिहटा के कोविड केयर हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती 19 मरीजों में चार की हालत गंभीर है। उन्हें आईसीयू में रखा गया है।

बीते 24 घंटे में प्रदेश में कोरोना के 541 नए मामले आये हैं। बुधवार तक एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 6560 हो गयी है जबकि 24 घंटे में 976 मरीज कोरोना को मात देकर घर गए हैं। प्रदेश में कोरोना मरीजों का रिकवरी रेट 96.50 पहुंच गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपूजा के लिए 2 और चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य के लिए 1 मुहूर्त, रात 8:55 तक हर जगह दिखेगा चांद - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें