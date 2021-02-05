पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Two Group Clashed Over Land Dispute In Guraru, Gaya, Stone Pelting And Firing, 6 Person Injured

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गया में दो गुटों में हिंसक झड़प:एक पिलर गाड़ने को लेकर झंझट, ईंट-पत्थर के साथ गोलियां भी चलीं, SSP के साथ 5 थानों की पुलिस पहुंची

गयाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गया के दधपा गांव में हिंसक झड़प के बाद गश्त लगाती पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
गया के दधपा गांव में हिंसक झड़प के बाद गश्त लगाती पुलिस।
  • झड़प में आधा दर्जन से अधिक लोग जख्मी, अस्पताल में भर्ती
  • फसाद करने वाले दोनों पक्ष से कुछ लोग हिरासत में लिए गए

गया के गुरारु का दधपा गांव शुक्रवार की दोपहर अचानक से उबल उठा। जमीन विवाद को लकर दो पक्षों में हिंसक झड़प हो गई। देखते ही देखते कई ईंट-पत्थर जमकर चलने लगे। दो राउंड फायरिंग भी हुई। आधा दर्जन से अधिक लोग जख्मी भी हो गए। जख्मी लोगों में से दो को गया के मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल रेफर किया गया है। घटना के बात पूरा गांव पुलिस कैंप में तब्दील हो गया है। पांच थानों की पुलिस गांव में कैंप कर रही है। फसाद करने वाले दोनों पक्ष से कुछ लोग हिरासत में लिए गए हैं। हिरासत में लिए गए लोगों को फिलहाल गांव में स्थित कैंप में रखा गया है। पुलिस और लोगों की गिरफ्तारी में जुटी है।

दधपा गांव पूर्व से ही जबर्दस्त विवादों के लिए चर्चित रहा है। गांव स्थित इमामबाड़ा की बाउंड्री देने को लेकर गांव के दो पक्षों के बीच विवाद हुआ था। बाद में पुलिस प्रशासन ने हस्तक्षेप कर इमामबाड़ा की बाउंड्री को खड़ा करा दिया। इस मामले के ठंडा हुए कुछ ही महीने बीते थे कि इमामबाड़ा के निकट ही जमीन विवाद को लेकर शुक्रवार की दोपहर दो पक्ष आपस में भिड़ गए। बताया जा रहा है कि एक पक्ष की ओर से इमामाबाड़ा के निकट पिलर खड़ा किया जा रहा था। पिलर अभी दो-चार फीट खड़ा ही हुआ था कि दोनों पक्ष मौके पर जमा हो गए और देखते ही देखते ही भिड़ गए। दोनों पक्षों के बीच जमकर पत्थरबाजी हुई। गोलियां भी चलीं। हालांकि गोलियां चलने की बात से SSP मनीष कुमार इंकार कर रहे हैं।

गांव वालों का कहना है कि एक पक्ष की ओर से गोलियां भी चलाई गई हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि उपद्रवियों ने रास्ते में खड़े एक ऑटो को भी बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया है। साथ ही पिलर को भी नष्ट कर दिया है।फिलहाल स्थिति काबू में है। पुलिस के पहुंचने के बाद दोनों पक्ष के उपद्रवी फरार हो गए हैं। पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी है। साथ ही झगड़े का मूल कारण भी तलाश रही है। पूर्व में भी गांव में इसी तरह का माहौल बना था। लेकिन SDM करिश्मा कुमारी ने मामले को हैंडल करते हुए शांति से निपटा दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड140-2 (57.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
चाय
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहली बार सेंसेक्स 51 हजार और निफ्टी 15 हजार अंकों के पार, रेपो रेट स्थाई रखने से बाजार ऊपरी स्तर से फिसला - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें