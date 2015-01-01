पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़क दुर्घटना:दो ट्रकों की आमने-सामने की टक्कर में एक चालक की मौत, दूसरे ट्रक का चालक और खलासी गंभीर

सासाराम10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सासाराम में NH 2 पर दो ट्रकों की टक्कर।
  • घटना एनएच-2 जीटी रोड रोहतास के शिवसागर के निकट की
  • घटना में एक चालक की मौत, दूसरे ट्रक का चालक और खलासी गंभीर

दो ट्रकों की आमने-सामने की टक्कर में एक ट्रक के चालक की मौत हो गई। घटना एनएच-2 जीटी रोड रोहतास के शिवसागर के निकट की है। एनएच-2 पर शिवसागर के निकट एक साइड से वाहनों की आवाजाही हो रही थी। इसी बीच ओवरटेक कर रहे ट्रक ने दूसरी दिशा से आ रहे ट्रक में जबर्दस्त टक्कर मार दी। इससे एक ट्रक का अगला हिस्सा बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। घटना में चालक ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया।

वहीं दूसरे ट्रक का चालक और खलासी भी गंभीर बताये जा रहे हैं। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में ले लिया है। साथ ही क्षतिग्रस्त ट्रक और टक्कर मारने वाले ट्रक को भी जब्त कर लिया है। शिवसागर थाना पुलिस के मुताबिक वाहन के कागजात से चालक की पहचान की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारती और पति हर्ष को NDPS कोर्ट ने 4 दिसंबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा, जमानत पर कल सुनवाई - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें