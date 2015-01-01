पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंधाधुंध फायरिंग:शादी समारोह में अपराधियों ने गोली मारकर चाचा-भतीजा को मौत के घाट उतारा

छपरा20 मिनट पहले
गोली लगने से घायल का अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज।
  • गोली लगने से एक की हालत गंभीर, पीएमसीएच रेफर एक अपराधी गिरफ्तार, दो हो गए फरार, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

सारण जिले में एक शादी समारोह में अपराधियों ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर चाचा-भतीजा को मौत के घाट उतार दिया। घटना गरखा थाना क्षेत्र के मोतीराजपुर गांव की है। गोली लगने से एक व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से घायल भी हो गया। घटना रविवार देर रात की है। ग्रामीणों ने एक अपराधी को पकड़ लिया है, जबकि दो अपराधी भागने में सफल रहे।

तीन की संख्या में आए थे अपराधी
प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि शादी समारोह के दौरान तीन की संख्या में आए अपराधियों ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर दी, जिसमें भतीजा संजय सिंह तथा चाचा नागेंद्र सिंह की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि नागेन्द्र सिंह के भाई गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। उनको सदर अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद बेहतर इलाज के लिए पीएमसीएच पटना रेफर कर दिया गया है। सदर अस्पताल के आपात कालीन कक्ष में ड्यूटी पर तैनात चिकित्सकों ने बताया कि नित्यानंद सिंह के पेट में गोली लगी है, जिसके कारण उनकी स्थिति काफी गंभीर बनी हुई थी। इस वजह से पीएमसीएच पटना रेफर किया गया है।

शादी समारोह में मच गई अफरातफरी
शादी समारोह में गोलीबारी के कारण अफरातफरी मच गई। घटना की सूचना पाकर गरखा थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और ग्रामीणों के द्वारा पकड़े गए अपराधी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस उससे पूछताछ कर रही है। पुलिस अधीक्षक सूरत साइली सांवलाराम ने बताया कि इसकी जांच की जा रही है और फरार अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी शुरू कर दी गई। घटना के बाद वरीय पुलिस पदाधिकारी भी वहां पहुंच गए हैं। पुलिस ने दोनों शवों को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है और पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

