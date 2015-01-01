पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरिराज बोले-हिन्दुस्तान में सब हिन्दू:भारत में रहने वाले सभी हिन्दू की संस्कृति में हैं, जातीय विभेद से भारत के सनातनी को बड़ा नुकसान, इससे ऊपर उठना होगा

गया24 मिनट पहलेलेखक: दीपेश
केंद्रीय मंत्री और भाजपा नेता गिरिराज सिंह।
  • प्रज्ञा ठाकुर के शुद्र वाले बयान पर प्रतिक्रिया स्वरूप दिया बयान
  • श्राद्ध के कार्यक्रम में गया जिले के बेलागंज प्रखंड के पाली गांव में आए थे गिरिराज

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने बयान दिया है कि हिन्दुस्तान में रहने वाले सभी हिन्दू हैं। उन्होंने कहा है कि जातीय विभेद से भारत के सनातनी को बड़ा नुकसान हुआ है, इसलिए अब इससे ऊपर उठ कर सोचना होगा। ये बातें उन्होंने एक गैर राजनीतिक कार्यक्रम में कहीं।

वे दिल्ली से दिनेश्वर शर्मा के श्राद्ध के कार्यक्रम में गया जिले के बेलागंज प्रखंड के पाली गांव में आए थे, जहां पर प्रज्ञा ठाकुर के शुद्र वाले बयान पर प्रतिक्रिया स्वरूप उन्होंने जातीय विभेद की चर्चा के दौरान यह बयान दिया। उन्होंने स्पष्ट कहा कि मैं जात के पचड़े में नहीं, बल्कि सबको राष्ट्रवाद के पचड़े में डालना चाहता हूं।

सनातन को केवल सनातनी समझा जाए
गिरिराज सिंह ने कहा कि जातीय विभेद से भारत के सनातनी को बड़ा नुकसान हुआ है। इसलिए अब समय आ गया है कि सनातन को केवल सनातनी समझा जाए। जातीय विभेद से ऊपर उठाया जाए और राष्ट्रवाद के एक बैनर तले सारे सनातनी को लाया जाना चाहिए। यह आज की जरूरत है। नहीं तो कई घटनाएं देश में हो रही हैं। कुछ दिन पहले यूपी में हुआ, कभी उत्तराखंड में हो जाता है। जहां हमारी संख्या गिर जाती है, वहां दूसरे लोग प्रहार करते हैं। इसलिए अब जाति व्यवस्था की चर्चा की जरूरत नहीं है। जो लोग जिस काम में लगे हैं लगे रहेंगे, उसमें कोई अंतर नहीं है।
इस दौरान बिहार में मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार के सवाल को वे टाल गए। उन्होंने इस बारे में नीतीश कुमार और भाजपा के केंद्रीय नेतृत्व से ही कुछ पता करने की बात कही।

