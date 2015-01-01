पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19 से बचाव:कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क-साेशल डिस्टेंस काे बनाएं हथियार

बिहार2 दिन पहले
भले ही जिले में कोरोना की ग्राफ में लगातार गिरावट आ रही है, लेकिन बदलते मौसम में संक्रमण बढऩे का खतरा भी बढ़ सकता है। ऐसे में थोड़ी सी लापरवाही हमारे लिए खतरनाक रूप ले सकता है। इसलिए कोरोना से बचाव के लिए जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाता है, तो बचाव के लिए तत्काल मास्क ही वैक्सीन है।

ऐसे में कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर सबसे जरुरी है कि सरकार व स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से जारी कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन जरूरी है। घर से अगर हम निकलते हैं, तो मास्क का उपयोग जरूर करें।

अभी सिर्फ बचाव ही कोरोना का इलाज

समाजसेवी शिवेंद्र शिब्बू को कहना है कि कोरोना संक्रमण अभी लाइलाज है। जब तक इससे बचाव को लेकर अगर वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाता है, तब तक इससे बचाव को लेकर मास्क ही कोरोना से बचाव का उचित उपाय है। मास्क ही वैक्सीन का काम करेगा।

सभी को बचाव के लिए जागरूक होना होगा

समाजसेवी संजय कुमार पांडेय का कहना है कि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए केवल प्रशासनिक सख्ती जरूरी नहीं है, इसके लिए सभी को बचाव को लेकर जागरूक होना होगा। बहुत जरुरी है,तो घर से निकले। निकलते समय मास्क का प्रयोग जरुरी है। भीड़ वाले जगहों पर जाने से सबको बचना होगा।

कोरोना अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है : डॉक्टर

डॉ. भारतभूषण कहते हैं कि कोरोना के जंग के खिलाफ लोगों की लापरवाही सामने आ रही है। सभी के मन से यह निकल चुका है कि कोरोना खत्म हो चुका है। यही कारण है कि लोग घर में मास्क का प्रयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। लेकिन कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क जरूरी है।

सेनेटाइजर का हमेशा प्रयोग करना चाहिए

पायल गुप्ता ने कहा कि बदलते मौसम में कोरोना वायरस का फैलाव बढ़ सकता है। इसलिए जरूरी है साफ-सफाई व सेनेटाइजर का हमेशा प्रयोग करना होगा। साथ ही घर से निकलने व भीड़ वाले जगह पर जाने के पहले मास्क का प्रयोग करना चाहिए।

घर से निकलने पर मास्क का प्रयोग करें

दीपक कुमार कहते हैं कि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। इसलिए सबका यही कर्तव्य है कि घर से निकलने पर मास्क का प्रयोग करें। मास्क के प्रति लापरवाही कोरोना संक्रमण को बढ़ावा दे सकता है। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सभी को मास्क व सेनेटाइजर का प्रयोग करना चाहिए।

