पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar University Service Commission Has Extended The Last Date For Online Application Of Assistant Professor Recruitment. Candidates Can Now Apply Till 2 December 2020.

ऐलान:मिल गई राहत, असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर बहाली के अभ्यर्थी अब दो दिसंबर तक कर सकते हैं आवेदन

पटना33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिहार विश्वविद्यालय आयोग ने असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के 4638 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगा है।
  • भरे हुए आवेदन की हार्ड कॉपी सभी आवश्यक दस्तावेजों के साथ भेजने की अंतिम तिथि भी बढ़ाकर 24 दिसंबर कर दी गई है
  • अभ्यर्थी लगातार बिहार विश्वविद्यालय सेवा आयोग से आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाने की कर रहे थे मांग

बिहार विश्वविद्यालय सेवा आयोग ने असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर भर्ती की ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ा दी है। अभ्यर्थी अब 2 दिसंबर 2020 तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं। पहले ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 2 नवंबर थी। भरे हुए आवेदन की हार्ड कॉपी सभी आवश्यक दस्तावेजों के साथ भेजने की अंतिम तिथि भी बढ़ा दी गई है। पहले यह तिथि 24 नवंबर तक थी। अब अभ्यर्थी इसे 24 दिसंबर तक जमा कर सकते हैं।

कोरोना और चुनाव की वजह से परेशानियों का सामना करने के कारण अभ्यर्थी लगातार बिहार विश्वविद्यालय सेवा आयोग से आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाने की मांग कर रहे थे। जिसके बाद आयोग के सचिव ने नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर आवेदन की तिथि बढ़ा दी है।

बिहार राज्य विश्वविद्यालय सेवा आयोग की ओर से राज्य के विश्वविद्यालयों में खाली पड़े विभिन्न विषयों के लिए असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए 23 सितंबर 2020 को नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया गया था। जिसमें 4638 पदों को भरने के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेठी में दलित प्रधान के पति को जिंदा जलाया, सांसद स्मृति के दखल के बाद एक गिरफ्तार - उत्तरप्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें