स्वागत में पुष्पवर्षा:वैशाली विधायक का पैतृक गांव पहुंचने पर हुआ स्वागत

पटेढ़ी बेलसरएक घंटा पहले
वैशाली विधानसभा के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक सिद्धार्थ पटेल को बुधवार की दोपहर पैतृक गांव नगवा पहुंचने पर भव्य स्वागत किया गया। गांव के सीमा पर से लोगोें ने पुष्पवर्षा शुरू कर दी। गांव के महिलाओं ने अपने अपने दरवाजे पर रोक चन्दन वंदन और आरती करने लगे। विदित हो कि सिद्धार्थ पटेल गांव के लोगों के प्यार से दिए नाम चुन्नू पटेल विधानसभा चुनाव जीतने के बाद पहली बार अपने पैतृक घर व गांव नगवा पहुंचे है।

10 नवम्बर को चुनाव जीतने के 14 दिन बाद अपने गांव पहुंचे विधायक को देखने के लिए छठ पूजा के प्रसाद बना रही महिलाओं में नगवां सरपंच प्रमिला देवी, सुनीता पटेल, मंजू कुमारी ने कही कि 10 नवम्बर से राह ताकत रहली ह, लेकिन 14 दिन के बाद अइलन चुन्नू बउआ के देख लगल रहल की राम आ गइलन ह। छठी मइया हमरा सबके पुकार सुन लेहलन ह।

हालांकि दूसरी ओर नगवा चौक स्तिथ एक निजी विद्यालय के प्रांगण में विधायक सिद्धार्थ पटेल का नागरिक अभिनंदन भी किया गया। जिसका आयोजन गांव के युवाओं ने की। जिसमे दलित प्रकोष्ठ के जदयू नेता डॉ सुमन कुमार और गांव के मो नुरैन, मो नासिर, मो मोतिम, मो सज्जाद ने की। इस अवसर पर उमेश सिंह उर्फ भगवान सिंह, शैलेन्द्र सिंह, पवन कुमार, अशोक कुमार सिंह, राजकुमार सिंह सहित दर्जन भर लोग शामिल थे।

