मुंगेर में हिंसा:अब किस भाई के हाथों में बांधेगी राखी, अनुराग का अंतिम क्रिया-कर्म कर रही बहन, डबडबाई आंखों से बोली- प्रशासन है आरोपी

मुंगेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुंगेर हिंसा में भाई की मौत के बाद अंतिम क्रिया कर रही है बहन
  • मूर्ति विसर्जन के दौरान सोमवार की रात हुई हिंसा में अनुराग पोद्दार की हुई थी मौत
  • सीबीआई जांच की मांग कर रही है मृतक अनुराग की बहन

ये तस्वीर खामोश जरूर दिख रही है लेकिन इस खामोशी में भी एक चीख है,एक दर्द है। कई सवाल हैं जो पूछ रही है कि उनके जवाब किसके पास है? उस पुलिस के पास जिसने गोली चलाई, उस भीड़ के पास जिस वजह से इतनी बड़ी घटना घटी या उस वक्त के पास, जब वह वीभत्स घटना घटी।

बहन का दर्द
तस्वीर में एक दुबली पतली सी लड़की दिख रही है, जो पानी से भीगी हुई है। वह पीपल के पेड़ में लटके एक छोटे से कुल्हड़ में गंगाजल डाल रही है। उसके शरीर भीगे जरूर हैं लेकिन आंखों से जो धारा बह रही है उससे स्पष्ट है कि वह किस दर्द से गुजर रही है। पीपल के चबूतरे के नीचे एक युवक भी दिख रहा है जो उसका चचेरा भाई है। वह हाथ में अगरबत्ती जलाए खड़ा है।

हिंसा के दौरान हुई थी मौत
यह जगह मुंगेर का बबुआ घाट है और वह लड़की अनुराग पोद्दार की बड़ी बहन प्रतिभा कुमारी है। अनुराग मुंगेर के दुर्गा विसर्जन कांड का शिकार हो गया। चार बहनों में सबसे छोटा था अनुराग,डीजे कॉलेज मुंगेर का स्नातक प्रथम खंड का छात्र था। 22 अक्टूबर को उसने अपना 22वां जन्मदिन मनाया था। लेकिन उसे कहां पता था कि वह अपनी जिंदगी का आखिरी जन्मदिन मना रहा है।

बहन ने दी मुखाग्नि
दैनिक भास्कर टीम जब उस परिवार से मिलने गई तो उसके पिता अमरनाथ पोद्दार ने कहा कि अब तक वह मेरे नाम से जाना जाता था। लेकिन अब मैं अपने बेटे के नाम से जाना जाता हूं। इस बात के लिए मुझे जो कीमत चुकानी पड़ी वो किसी भी पिता के लिए अच्छा नही है। मां पूनम देवी का रोते-रोते हाल बुरा है। अनुराग की चारों बहनें पूजा,अन्नू, प्रतिभा और आकृति जैसे असहाय हो गई हैं। आकृति ने अपने छोटे भाई को मुखाग्नि देकर इस बात को प्रमाणित किया है कि स्त्री ही शक्ति है।

बहन की मांग
पुलिस प्रशासन ने जांच के नाम पर फाइल ढोने की कवायद शुरू कर दी है। कई अनगिनत लोग अभी भी जांच के नाम पर या तो पुलिस के शिकंजे में हैं तो कई फाइलों में नामजद। लेकिन आकृति का सीधा सवाल है कि मेरे भाई की क्या गलती थी जो बेवजह उस हादसे का शिकार हो गया। कौन हैं इसके जिम्मेदार और क्या मिल पाएगी उन हत्यारों को इसकी सजा...ये कसक शायद तब तक रहेगी जब तक उन हत्यारों को सजा नहीं मिल जाती।

देवी मां को कंधा लगाने गया था भाई
अनुराग पोद्दार की बहन ने कहा कि हमको न्याय चाहिए, सीबीआई की जांच होनी चाहिए। जिसने भी अनुराग को गोली मारी है, उसे कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए। पूरे बाजार से फायरिंग की आवाज आ रही थी। मेरा भाई तो देवी मां को कंधा लगाने गया था। लेकिन, उसे जगह नहीं मिल रही थी। मोबाइल पर बात हुई तो उसने कहा कि पुलिस लोगों को पीट रही है। मैंने उसे घर जल्द आने की बात कही। इस पर भाई ने कहा कि अभी हंगामा हो रहा है। इस बीच ही उसकी आवाज आनी बंद हो गई। फिर दो बार कॉल लगायी। लेकिन,फोन नहीं लगा। उसके पास से न मोबाइल मिला, न ही पर्स मिला और न ही घर की चाबी। कोई मदद के लिए आगे नहीं आया। हर कोई वीडियो बनाने में लगा था।

