पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • PMCH News; Video Of Dog Eats Human Dead Body In Patna Medical College Is Going Viral

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

PMCH का वीडियो वायरल:इस VIDEO को देख सहम जाएंगे आप, PMCH के इमरजेंसी वॉर्ड के बाहर कटा हाथ नोच रहे कुत्ते

पटना19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वायरल वीडियो में हाथ को नोचता दिख रहा है कुत्ता।
  • पीएमसीएच के कई अधिकारी नहीं उठा रहे हैं फोन, वीडियो देख सहम गए हैं लोग
  • प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े हॉस्पिटल की स्थिति को देख लोगों को हो रही हैरानी

पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो इमरजेंसी वार्ड के बाहर का बताया जा रहा है। इसमें एक कटा हाथ है जिसे कुत्ते नोच रहे हैं। प्रदेश के इस बड़े अस्पताल की व्यवस्था देख हर कोई सहम जा रहा है। सोमवार देर शाम के इस वीडियो को लेकर बताया जा रहा है कि रेल दुर्घटना में घायल एक युवक को एम्बुलेंस पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज लाई थी।

दुर्घटना में कट गया था हाथ
दुर्घटना में घायल का हाथ कट गया था, बताया जा रहा है कि कटा हाथ एम्बुलेंस में ही रह गया जिसे सफाई के दौरान एम्बुलेंस चालकों ने इमरजेंसी के बाहर फेंक दिया। शाम होते ही उसे कुत्ते पा गए और गेट के पास लाकर नोचने लगे। वीडियो को लेकर यह भी दावा किया जा रहा है कि जिस व्यक्ति की रेल दुर्घटना हुई थी वह अस्पताल आया तो जिंदा था, हाथ सर्जरी से जोड़ा भी जा सकता है। हालांकि वीडियो में संबंधित व्यक्ति के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई है। इस मामले को लेकर पीएमसीएच के कई अधिकारियों से बात करने की कोशिश की गई, लेकिन किसी ने फोन नहीं उठाया। हालांकि, इस वीडियो की पुष्टि दैनिक भास्कर नहीं करता है।

पहला मामला नहीं, आए दिन होती है घटना
शव को कुत्तों के नोचने की यह पहली घटना नहीं है। पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज में पहले भी ऐसी घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं। पांच माह पूर्व ही पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज के पोस्टमार्टम के बाहर एक एम्बुलेंस में पड़े शव को कुत्तों द्वारा नोचने का वीडियो वायरल हुआ था। इस वीडियो में साफ दिख रहा था कि कुत्ते एम्बुलेंस में पड़े शव का पंजा चबा गए थ और कोई देखने वाला नहीं था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO की जांच टीम जल्द चीन जाएगी, अमेरिका में एक हफ्ते में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 10 हजार से ज्यादा हुआ - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें