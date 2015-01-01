पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Villagers Chanted Candle March Slogans From Ram Janaki Temple Government Listen To Us, Give Justice Give Justice

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महिला के साथ दुर्व्यवहार:राम-जानकी मंदिर से ग्रामीणों ने निकाला कैंडल मार्च लगाए नारे- सरकार हमारी बातें सुनो, न्याय दो-न्याय दो

गौड़ाबौराम4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घनश्यामपुर थाना क्षेत्र के आधारपुर में दीपावली के दिन हुए महिला उत्पीड़न कांड के विरोध में कैंडल मार्च निकालते ग्रामीण।
  • आधारपुर में महिला के साथ हुई बदतमीजी का विरोध, 48 घंटे में सभी आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की
  • इस मामले में पीड़िता के बयान पर 15 लोगों पर एफआईआर दर्ज हुई, अब तक दो गिरफ्तार 13 फरार हैं

घनश्यामपुर थाना क्षेत्र के आधारपुर गांव में महिला उत्पीड़न कांड के 8 आठ दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी किसी जनप्रतिनिधि के नहीं आने से आक्रोशित लोगों ने रविवार को कैंडल मार्च निकाल कर विरोध जताया। मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाली इस घटना के विरोध में सैकड़ों लोगों ने गांव के राम जानकी मंदिर से कैंडल मार्च निकाल कर गांव का भ्रमण करते हुए गह्वर भगवती स्थान तक पहुंचा।

इसमें शामिल 500 से अधिक लोगों ने सांसद, विधायक, राज्य सरकार, पंचायत जनप्रतिनिधि व प्रशासन के विरोध में नारेबाजी की। इस दौरान सरकार हमारी बातें सुनो और न्याय दो आदि के नारे भी लगाए गए। कैंडल मार्च में गांव के सभी वर्ग और धर्म के लोग शामिल थे। बच्चे, जवान और महिलाएं, सब में आक्रोश दिख रहा था। गांव के लोगों को दूसरे गांव के लोग रिश्ते जोड़ने से परहेज कर रहे हैं। इससे ग्रामीण लज्जित महसूस कर रहे हैं।

प्रेम-विवाह के विरुद्ध 14 नवंबर को लड़के की मां को अर्द्धनग्न कर महादलित से जबरन शादी करा दी थी

गत 14 नवंबर के दिन कुछ दबंगों ने अपनी बेटी के प्रेम विवाह के विरोध में लड़के के घर में घुसकर उसकी मां से दुर्व्यवहार किया। बूढ़ी दादी को भी मारा-पीटा। चाची के साथ भी पिटाई की और 51 हजार रुपए लूट कर ले गए।

यही नहीं, लड़के की मां को निर्वस्त्र कर दिया। महादलित दिव्यांग व्यक्ति से जबरन माला पहनवाया और मांग में सिंदूर भरवा दिया। इसका वीडियो भी वायरल कर दिया गया।

इस घटना को जानने के बाद कोई जन प्रतिनिधि पूछने तक नहीं आए। जाप सुप्रीमो पप्पू यादव ने शनिवार की शाम पीड़िता से मिले। 25 हजार रुपए राशि दी। 48 घंटे में सभी आरोपियो को गिरफ्तारी की मांग की। इस मामले में 15 नामजद है। इसमें से सिर्फ दो को ही पुलिस गिरफ्तार कर सकी है।

तेजस्वी ने ट्वीट कर कहा- महाजंगलराज

प्रतिपक्ष के नेता तेजस्वी ने दैनिक भास्कर की रिपोर्ट पर ट्वीट कर कहा- कानून को धत्ता बताने वाली ऐसी घटना पर महाजंगलराज के महाराजा का बयान अपेक्षित है...।

घटना में संलिप्त लोगों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए लगातार छापेमारी की जा रही है। जल्द ही फरार सभी 13 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा जाएगा। -आशुतोष कुमार झा, थानाध्यक्ष

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें