पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मन चंगा तो बक्से में गंगा:लोहे के ट्रंक में पानी भरकर महिला ने पूरा किया छठ का अनुष्ठान, खूब वायरल हो रहा यह वीडियो

पटना11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ट्रंक में पानी भरकर किया छठ का अनुष्ठान पूरा।
  • छोटे-से लोहे के ट्रंक में पानी भरकर व्रती ने लगाई डुबकी
  • सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

एक कहावत है-'मन चंगा तो कठौती में गंगा '। छठ के इस वायरल वीडियो को देखकर आप प्रचलित मुहावरे को बदल कर कह सकते हैं कि मन चंगा तो बक्से में गंगा। सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है। छोटे-से लोहे के बक्से (ट्रंक) में पानी भरकर डुबकी लगाती इस व्रती को देखकर ऐसा लगता है कि मन में सच्ची आस्था हो तो साधना के लिए साधन की कोई बंदिश नहीं होती। भक्ति भाव से किया गया हर जतन भगवान को प्रिय है।

घर की छत पर अर्घ्य देने के लिए अस्थायी तालाब।
घर की छत पर अर्घ्य देने के लिए अस्थायी तालाब।

टायर का बड़ा-सा ट्यूब डालकर की पूजा-अर्चना
कोरोना काल में छठ का अनुष्ठान पूरा करने के लिए इस बार ज्यादातर लोगों ने घर में भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के लिए वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था की थी। बहुत-से लोगों ने घर की छत पर टायर का बड़ा-सा ट्यूब डालकर उसमें पानी भर कर छठ का अनुष्ठान पूरा किया। कुछ लोगों ने घर के आसपास की खाली जगह पर अस्थायी तालाब बनाकर पूजा-अर्चना की।

घर के पास अर्घ्य देने के लिए प्लास्टिक से बना अस्थायी तालाब।
घर के पास अर्घ्य देने के लिए प्लास्टिक से बना अस्थायी तालाब।

कोरोना को लेकर घाटों पर कम रही भीड़
इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे को देखते हुए पिछले साल की तुलना में कम भीड़ रही। प्रशासन की तरफ से भी लोगों से अपील की गई थी कि संभव हो तो घर में अर्घ्य देने की व्यवस्था करें। घाटों पर कम भीड़ लगाएं। छठ घाटों पर कोरोना काल में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराना बड़ी चुनौती थी, इसलिए छठ घाटों पर न आने की अपील की गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें