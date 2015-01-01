पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

असमंजस:विष्णुपद मंदिर धार्मिक न्यास बोर्ड को मिला, मगर बोर्ड ही भंग है, हाईकोर्ट ने सरकार से पूछा-कब तक गठित होगा?

बिहार32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
याचिकाकर्ता के वकील सुमित सिंह ने कोर्ट को बताया कि इस याचिका का उद्देश्य विष्णुपद मंदिर के लिए एक सुव्यवस्थित और व्यापक प्रबंधन का इंतजाम कराना है, न कि स्थानीय पंडों से बैर करना।
  • कोर्ट ने कहा-मंदिर के विकास में पंडों के हितों की अनदेखी नहीं होगी

गया की जिला अदालत ने ख्यात विष्णुपद मंदिर का जिम्मा बिहार राज्य धार्मिक न्यास बोर्ड को सौंपा, मगर बोर्ड ही भंग है। बहरहाल, मंगलवार को पटना हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार से पूछा कि ‘आखिर यह बोर्ड कब तक गठित होगा?’ सरकार को दो दिन में इसका जवाब देना है। हाईकोर्ट इस मसले की लगातार सुनवाई कर रहा है।

उसी ने गया की जिला अदालत में भी लंबित इस मामले की सुनवाई जल्द पूरी करने का निर्देश दिया था। मुख्य न्यायाधीश संजय करोल व न्यायमूर्ति एस. कुमार की खण्डपीठ ने गौरव कुमार सिंह की जनहित याचिका को सुनते हुए सरकार को दो दिन में बोर्ड के गठन की तारीख बताने को कहा।

सुनवाई के दौरान बोर्ड की तरफ से सीनियर एडवोकेट गणपति त्रिवेदी ने खंडपीठ को बताया कि गया की जिला अदालत में लंबित अपील का फैसला बोर्ड के पक्ष में आया है। विष्णुपद मंदिर का प्रबंधन बोर्ड के अधीन होने को अदालत ने वैध करार दिया है। बोर्ड, धार्मिक न्यास कानून के तहत पूरे मंदिर के विकास के लिए स्कीम तैयार कर सकता है।

लेकिन कानूनी अड़चन यह है कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा अब तक बोर्ड का गठन नहीं हो सका है। यह सुनने के बाद हाईकोर्ट ने मुख्य सचिव को बोर्ड के गठन की तारीख बताने को कहा। याचिकाकर्ता के वकील सुमित सिंह ने कोर्ट को बताया कि इस याचिका का उद्देश्य विष्णुपद मंदिर के लिए एक सुव्यवस्थित और व्यापक प्रबंधन का इंतजाम कराना है, न कि स्थानीय पंडों से बैर करना।

मंदिर का प्रबंधन व संचालन ऐसा हो कि यह मंदिर और बगल में बोधगया, विश्वस्तरीय पर्यटक केंद्र बने। इसके लिए सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी है कि वहां के स्थानीय पंडों का हितों की अनदेखी न हो, मंदिर को विश्वस्तरीय बनाने में उनकी भी पूरी मदद मिले। हाईकोर्ट ने इस दलील को स्वीकारते हुए आश्वासन दिया कि मंदिर न्यास के विकास में वहां के स्थानीय पंडों के हित की अनदेखी नहीं की जाएगी। इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई 17 दिसम्बर को होगी।
बोर्ड में अधिकतम 11 सदस्य होते हैं, कार्यकाल 5 साल
बिहार हिन्दू धार्मिक न्यास अधिनियम 1950 के तहत बोर्ड का गठन राज्य सरकार करती है। यह राज्य के तमाम धार्मिक न्यास (सार्वजनिक प्रकृति के) और उसकी संपत्ति का प्रबंधन व देखरेख करती है। इसमें अधिकतम 11 सदस्य होते हैं। इन्हीं में एक सदस्य अध्यक्ष होते हैं। कार्यकाल 5 वर्षों का है। अभी यह बोर्ड विघटित है।

