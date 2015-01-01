पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वोट के बदले नोट:सीतामढ़ी जिले के बाजपट्टी में सौ-डेढ़ सौ में बिके वोट, किसने बांटे उसका नाम नहीं खोल रहे मतदाता

सीतामढ़ी5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नोट के बदले वोट के बारे में बताते सीतामढ़ी के मतदाता।
  • बिचौलिया प्रत्याशी और मतदाता के बीच कड़ी बना
  • वोटरों को पैसे देने के बाद खुद मोटी रकम डकार गए बिचौलिये

तीसरे चरण के मतदान के दौरान वोट के बदले खूब नोट बंटे हैं। सौ-से डेढ़ सौ में एक वोट पक्का हो गया। बिचौलिया प्रत्याशी और मतदाता के बीच कड़ी बना। यह हम नहीं कह रहे, बल्कि खुद मतदाता ही बोल रहे हैं। दैनिक भास्कर ने सीतामढ़ी जिले के बाजपट्टी विधानसभा में मतदाताओं से बात की तो उन्होंने नोट के बदले वोट का खुलासा किया।

बिचौलिया पैसा कैसे मतदाता तक पहुंचाए और फिर कैसे वह मोटी रकम मार बैठे, इसका खुलासा खुद मतदाता कर रहे हैं। इसके बाद भी मतदाताओं ने न तो बिचौलिये का नाम उजागर किया और न प्रत्याशी के नाम का जिक्र किया। बस पैसा कैसे बंटा, यह पूरा चैनल समझा गए।

