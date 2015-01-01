पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटना26 मिनट पहले
  • पटना में दिख रहा पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों के मौसम का असर
  • बारिश से तापमान में गिरावट, पटना सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों में बादल

मौसम का मिजाज बदल रहा है। सेहत को लेकर सावधान हो जाएं। मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि शुक्रवार से कोहरा के कारण धूप में तपिश कम होगी जिससे ठंड बढ़ जाएगी। इससे सेहत के साथ वायुयान और ट्रेनों पर भी असर पड़ सकता है।

पटना में दिख रहा पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों के मौसम का असर

मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में होने वाली बर्फबारी और बर्फीली हवाओं का असर पटना सहित बिहार के अन्य जिलो में दिखाई देगा। अनुमान है कि 18 दिसंबर के बाद से पटना सहित बिहार के अन्य क्षेत्रों में न्यूनतम के साथ अधिकतम तापमान में 3 से 4 डिग्री से. तापमान गिर सकता है। गुरुवार को पटना का अधिकतम तापमान 23 और न्यूनतम 13 डिग्री होने की उम्मीद है। गुरुवार को सुबह कोहरा धुंध के बाद दोपहर तक मौसम साफ रहने का अनुमान है।

बारिश से तापमान में गिरावट पटना सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों में बादल

बिहार के तटवर्ती क्षेत्र बक्सर भभुआ, रोहतास, भोजपुर, सारण, सीवान, गोपालगंज, मधुबनी सहित एक दर्जन जिलों में बुधवार को सुबह से हल्की और मध्यम बारिश हुई। इसके साथ ही अरब सागर से आ रही नमी और झारखंड बिहार के ऊपर चक्रवाती हवाओं से पटना सहित बिहार के अन्य जिलाें में पूरे दिन बादल छाए रहे। इससे न्यूनतम के साथ अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट देखी गई है। सुबह जहां पटना में अधिकतम तापमान 17 डिग्री से. रिकॉर्ड किया गया वहीं शाम होते होते तापमान 20 डिग्री से. जा पहुंचा।

हवा के कारण भी मौसम ठंड

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार बुधवार को दिन भर बादल छाने और 5 से 7 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से चलने वाली हवा के कारण मौसम सर्द बना रहा। बिहार में डेहरी में 10 डिग्री से. तापमान रिकॉर्ड किया जो सबसे कम रहा। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक अरब सागर से उठने वाली हवाओं की वजह से देश के पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में लगातार 20 दिनों से बर्फबारी हो रही है। इसका असर दिल्ली होते हुए उत्तर प्रदेश के उत्तरी हिस्सों में दिखाई दे रहा है, लेकिन बिहार और पूर्वी यूपी में निम्न हवा के दबाव का क्षेत्र बने रहने से अनुमान के मुताबिक मौसम सर्द नहीं रहा। 16 दिसंबर को भी बारिश और बदली की वजह से मौसम शुष्क हो गया है। इसका असर दो दिनों के बाद से दिखने लगेगा।

