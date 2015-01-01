पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Nitish Kumar | West Bengal Politics Heat On Bihar; Nitish Kumar JDU Party Burden On Bharatiya Janata Party Over Election

बंगाल चुनाव जदयू के लिए संजीवनी:बंगाल फतह की राह में भाजपा को अड़चन बर्दाश्त नहीं, बिहार में इसका फायदा उठाना चाह रहा जदयू, मंत्रिमंडल में चाहिए आधी हिस्सेदारी

पटना25 मिनट पहलेलेखक: बृजम पांडेय
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जदयू को मंत्रिमंडल में आधा-आधा का हिस्सा चाहिए
  • बंगाल चुनाव को देखते हुए होगी बात मनवाने की कोशिश

बिहार में NDA की सरकार है। लेकिन, इसके घटक दलों में अंदरूनी खींचतान काफी है। बिहार NDA के दो मुख्य घटक दल भाजपा-जदयू में एक दूसरे से ऊपर जाने की होड़ मची है। इस बार के विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा ने 74 सीट लाकर जदयू से ऊपर का स्थान तो पा लिया। लेकिन, सीएम नीतीश कुमार हर संभव कोशिश में हैं कि उनकी पार्टी सरकार से लेकर संगठन तक में मजबूत हो। ऐसे में पश्चिम बंगाल का विधानसभा चुनाव जदयू के लिए काफी हद तक संजीवनी बनकर आया है। बंगाल चुनाव अगले साल फरवरी में है। ऐसे में भाजपा राजनीतिक तौर पर कोई गलती नहीं करेगा और ना अपने घटक दल पर कोई दबाव डालेगी, ताकि इसका असर पड़ोस के राज्य बंगाल पर पड़े।

नीतीश की सेक्युलर छवि बंगाल में भुनाएगी भाजपा
बंगाल चुनाव से पहले केंद्र में मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार होना है साथ ही बिहार में भी मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार होना है। अब जदयू इस बात पर अड़ा है कि उन्हें मंत्रिमंडल में आधा-आधा का हिस्सा चाहिए। यानी, 36 मंत्रियों के कोटे में 17-17 और 1-1 का बंटवारा जदयू चाहता है। वहीं केंद्र सरकार में भी दो कैबिनेट मंत्री और एक राज्यमंत्री की चाहत में जदयू है। सीएम नीतीश कुमार चाहते हैं कि यह ऑफर खुद भाजपा उन्हें दे। ये सब कुछ संभव बंगाल चुनाव से पहले हो सकता है, क्योंकि बंगाल और बिहार के बॉर्डर इलाकों में सेक्युलर नीतीश कुमार की छवि बेहतर है और इसे भाजपा भुनाना चाहेगी।

शिवसेना और अकाली दल से सीख ले चुकी है भाजपा
भाजपा बंगाल चुनाव से पहले अपने घटक दलों के साथ कोई मतभेद नहीं करना चाहती है। वजह साफ है कि डेढ़ साल पहले केंद्र में भाजपा की दोबारा सरकार बनी, इसके बाद शिवसेना और अकाली दल ने NDA का साथ छोड़ दिया था। अब भाजपा किसी भी घटक दल को छोड़ना नहीं चाहती है, क्योंकि आने वाले सालों में उत्तर प्रदेश में भी विधानसभा का चुनाव है। ऐसे में भाजपा बिहार, बंगाल और उत्तर प्रदेश में कोई भी राजनैतिक बवाल नहीं चाहती है। वैसे भी बिहार के सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने बात तो साफ ही कर दी है कि मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार में भाजपा की तरफ से देरी हो रही है।

