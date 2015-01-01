पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजनीतिक गलियारा:रिजल्ट आया तो राजद और कांग्रेस कार्यालय में पसरा सन्नाटा, सीएम आवास पर गहमगहमी

पटना32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजद कार्यालय के बाहर पसरा सन्नाटा।
  • जदयू के कार्यकारी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अशोक चौधरी देर रात तक करते रहे सीएम आवास पर मंत्रणा
  • राबड़ी देवी के आवास के बाहर भी आज सुबह से नहीं दिख रहे लोग

बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव परिणाम आने के बाद पार्टी दफ्तरों में सन्नाटा है। रात दो-ढाई बजे तक भाजपा कार्यालय और राबड़ी आवास के बाहर गाड़ियां लगी थीं। कांग्रेस और राजद कार्यालय में आज सुबह से ही सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। पूरे वीरचंद पटेल पथ जिसमें तीन बड़ी पार्टियों राजद, भाजपा और जदयू के कार्यालय हैं, वहां गर्माहट काफी कम दिखी । कहीं थकान, कहीं उदासी तो कहीं निश्चिंतता है।

एक अणे मार्ग यानी मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के आवास पर सुबह से ही काफी गहमागहमी है। जदयू के कार्यकारी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अशोक चौधरी रात लगभग दो बजे तक मुख्यमंत्री आवास में रहे और मंत्रणा होती रही। नीतीश कुमार के आवास से कुछ कदम की दूरी पर ही राजभवन है। बाएं गर्दन घुमाएं तो मुख्यमंत्री आवास और दाएं घुमाएं तो रााजभवन। इसलिए आज का दिन उस चौराहे पर रौनक ज्यादा रहेगी जहां बीच में देश के प्रथम राष्ट्रपति की प्रतिमा है।

राबड़ी आवास के बाहर पसरा सन्नाटा
राबड़ी देवी के आवास के बाहर भी रात के बाद सन्नाटा ही रहा। मंगलवार की शाम से ही कार्यकर्ता लौटने लगे थे। टीवी चैनलों के ओवी वैन की वजह से कुछ कार्यकर्ता डटे थे। राजनीति राजद की तरफ आ जाएगी इसका पूरा भरोसा प्रवक्ता मनोज झा और पूर्व मंत्री श्याम रजक को भी था। राजद ने गड़बड़ी के आरोप भी लगाए पर चुनाव आयोग ने कह दिया कि वह किसी के दबाव में काम नहीं करता।

कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं में भी निराशा
इधर, कांग्रेस के प्रदेश कार्यालय (सदाकत आश्रम) में भी सुबह सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। कांग्रेस को महागठबंधन में 70 सीटें काफी दबाव के बाद राजद को देनी पड़ी थीं। लेकिन कांग्रेस ने महज 19 पर जीत हासिल की। इसलिए कांग्रेस के बड़े नेता राहुल गांधी के बिहार आने का बहुत असर नहीं हुआ। कांग्रेस के कई केंद्रीय स्तर के नेता बिहार में इसलिए भी कैंप कर रहे थे कि उनकी पार्टी के विधायकों को तोड़ न दिया जाएं। पार्टी अपनी बम्पर जीत पर इतनी आश्वस्त थी कि जीतने वाले कई विधायकों को सीधे राजस्थान ले जाने तैयारी थी। लेकिन ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं हुआ। उल्टे यह बात सामने आने लगी कि अगर तेजस्वी यादव ने कांग्रेस को कम सीटें दी होतीं तो महागठबंधन के लिए नतीजे बेहतर आते। ज्यादा सीटें और इतनी खराब परफॉर्मेंस कांग्रेस के होने की वजह से कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं में निराशा है।

