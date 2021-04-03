पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Where The 600 Crores Were Spent, The Education Department Did Not Account; Certificate Of Amount Spent From 2002 03 Pending

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खर्च का हिसाब-किताब नहीं:600 करोड़ कहां खर्च हुए, शिक्षा विभाग के पास हिसाब नहीं; 2002-03 से खर्च की गई राशि का प्रमाण पत्र लंबित

पटना40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शिक्षा विभाग ने इस मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए सभी जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी को 20 फरवरी तक जमा करने का आदेश दिया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
शिक्षा विभाग ने इस मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए सभी जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी को 20 फरवरी तक जमा करने का आदेश दिया है।
  • विभाग ने 20 फरवरी तक उपयोगिता प्रमाण पत्र जमा करने के लिए डीईओ को दिया निर्देश

राज्य सरकार के अधिकारी विभिन्न योजनाओं के मद में आवंटित राशि तो खर्च कर देते हैं, लेकिन खर्च का हिसाब-किताब देने में उन्हें परेशानी होने लगती है। शिक्षा विभाग में भी करीब छह अरब से अधिक सरकारी राशि खर्च की गई लेकिन अभी तक इसका उपयोगिता प्रमाण पत्र नहीं जमा किया गया है।

शिक्षा विभाग ने इस मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए सभी जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी को 20 फरवरी तक जमा करने का आदेश दिया है। निदेशालय स्तर पर एक की समीक्षा होगी जिसमें दोषी पदाधिकारियों की पहचान कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
2002-03 से खर्च की गई राशि का प्रमाण पत्र लंबित
प्राथमिक शिक्षा निदेशक डॉ. रंजीत कुमार सिंह ने सभी जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारियों को उपयोगिता प्रमाण पत्र 20 फरवरी से पहले जमा करने का आदेश दिया है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि जिला में एसी-डीसी कोषांग का गठन कर इसकी सूचना विभाग को दें। 2002-03 से लेकर 2019-20 तक खर्च की गई राशि की एसी-डीसी विपत्र और उपयोगिता प्रमाण पत्र लंबित है। उपयोगिता प्रमाण पत्र नहीं जमा किया वित्तीय मामला बनता है।

इस संबंध में जनहित याचिका भी दायर हो चुका है। यह एक गंभीर मामला बना हुआ है, इसकी गंभीरता को देखते हुए सभी जिलों में कोषांग गठन का निर्देश दिया गया था। लेकिन किसी जिले से अभी तक कोषांग गठन की सूचना नहीं मिली है। प्राथमिक शिक्षा निदेशक ने 10 फरवरी 2021 तक सभी लंबित पत्रों की पहचान करने का आदेश दिया है। 15 फरवरी तक सभी एसी-डीसी विपत्र महालेखाकार में जमा हो तथा 20 फरवरी 2021 तक सभी उपयोगिता प्रमाण पत्र जमा करना सुनिश्चित करें।

सामूहिक बीमा के ब्याज व पुनरीक्षित वेतन-भत्ता के भुगतान के मसले पर अफसरों को तलब किया

पटना हाईकोर्ट ने विश्वविद्यालय शिक्षकों के सामूहिक बीमा पर मिलने वाले ब्याज तथा पुनरीक्षित वेतन-भत्ता का भुगतान नहीं होने के मामले में शिक्षा विभाग के प्रधान सचिव, उच्च शिक्षा निदेशक, ललित नारायण मिथिला विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति, कुलसचिव तथा वित्त अधिकारी को तलब किया है।

न्यायमूर्ति एहसानुद्दीन अमानुल्लाह की एकल पीठ ने राम सागर सिंह की रिट याचिका को सुनते हुए इन अधिकारियों को 25 फरवरी को कोर्ट में बुलाने का आदेश दिया। याचिकाकर्ता के वकील का कहना था कि शिक्षकों के पुनरीक्षित वेतन पर देय महंगाई भत्ता और मकान किराया भत्ता को देने में सरकार आनाकानी कर रही है, जबकि कोर्ट ने पिछले कई फैसलों में इसके भुगतान का आदेश दिया हुआ है। यानी, सरकार तथा विवि के अधिकारी हाईकोर्ट की अवमानना कर रहे हैं। कोर्ट ने इसे गम्भीर मामला माना।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें