  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Nalanda Woman Murder Case Update | Wife Beaten To Death By Her Husband In Bihar Nalanda

नालंदा में बहाया रिश्ते का लहू:पहले पत्नी के हाथ पांव तोड़े, फिर पीट-पीट कर मार डाला

पटना17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नालंदा में पति ने पत्नी की हत्या की।
  • घटना नालंदा के बिहार थाना क्षेत्र के खंदक पर इलाके की
  • पुलिस मामले की जांच-पड़ताल में जुटी

नालंदा के खंदक इलाके में पति ने बेरहमी से पीटकर पत्नी को मार डाला है। जानकारी मिली है कि पति ने पहले पत्नी के हाथ-पांव तोड़े, इसके बाद पीट-पीट कर उसकी हत्या कर दी।

पत्नी की हत्या मामले में पति को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। घटना नालंदा के बिहार थाना क्षेत्र के खंदक पर इलाके की बताई जाती है। पुलिस मामले की जांच-पड़ताल में जुटी है।

