हत्या का खुलासा:दारू के चलते संपत्ति बर्बाद कर रहा था पुनपुन का बुद्धदेव, आजिज आकर पत्नी ने ही करवा दी थी हत्या

पटना43 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • पटना के पुनपुन में 12 दिन पहले मिली थी युवक की लाश
  • हत्या के इस मामले में पत्नी और बहनोई हुए हैं गिरफ्तार

पटना जिले के पुनपुन में 12 दिन पहले एक युवक की लाश मिली थी। पुलिस को शक था कि इसकी हत्या गला दबा कर की गई थी। अब इस मामले का खुलासा हो गया है। पुनपुन थाने की पुलिस ने इस घटना के पीछे जो वजह बतायी है, वह हैरान कर देने वाली है। पुलिस के अनुसार बुद्धदेव की हत्या खुद उसकी पत्नी ममता ने करवाई थी। इस काम में ममता का साथ उसके बहनोई मुन्नी राय ने दिया था। पति की हत्या के पीछे ममता ने जो कुछ पुलिस को बताया है, उसके अनुसार बुद्धदेव को दारू की लत थी। इसके लिए वह अपनी संपत्ति भी बेच रहा था। इसे लेकर घर में झगड़े होने लगे थे। इन्हीं बातों से आजिज आकर ममता ने उसकी हत्या करा देने जैसा कठोर कदम उठाया। पुलिस ने दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

यह मामला पुनपुन थाना क्षेत्र के नरूद्दीनपुर का है। 26 साल का बुद्धदेव 30 अक्टूबर की रात में घर से कुछ सामान खरीदने निकला था लेकिन वापस नहीं लौटा। परिवार के लोग उसे लगातार घंटों खोजते रहे। हर जगह उसकी तलाश करते रहे। रात से सुबह हो गई, लेकिन परिवार वालों के होश तब उड़ गए, जब उन्हें उनका लाडला नहीं बल्कि उसका शव मिला। किसी को कुछ समझ नहीं आ रहा था कि आखिर उसके लाडले की हत्या क्यों और किसने की?

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुनपुन थाना की पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच शुरूआती छानबीन में बताया था कि किसी ने उसका गला घोंट दिया है। इसके बाद लाश का पोस्टमार्टम करा कर परिजनों को दे दिया गया था। हालांकि पुलिस ने अपनी जांच जारी रखी थी और आज पूरे मामले का खुलासा कर दिया।

