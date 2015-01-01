पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वोटर की मौत:सुपौल के छातापुर में वोट डालकर घर लौट रही थी महिला, एनएच पर कार ने कुचला, मौत के बाद लोगों ने किया हंगामा

सुपौल5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सड़क जाम करते लोगों को समझाते सुरक्षाबल के जवान।
  • घटना ललितग्राम ओपी क्षेत्र में एनएच 57 पर प्राथमिक विद्यालय के समीप हुई
  • घटना के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने एनएच के दोनों ओर सड़क जाम कर दिया

सुपौल जिले के छातापुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मतदान कर लौट रही एक 45 वर्षीया महिला को एक कार ने कुचल दिया। मौके पर ही महिला की मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने एनएच के दोनों ओर सड़क जाम कर दिया। वे मुआवजे के लिए हंगामा कर रहे थे। घटना ललितग्राम ओपी क्षेत्र में एनएच 57 पर प्राथमिक विद्यालय के समीप हुई।

जिस महिला की जान गई वह सुबह-सुबह ही वोट डालने के लिए निकल गई थी। एनएच पर सुबह-सुबह हुई इस दुर्घटना के बाद स्थानीय ग्रामीण आक्रोशित हो गए। वे सड़क जाम करते हुए हंगामा करने लगे। मौके पर पुलिस पहुंच चुकी है। जाम हटवाने की कोशिश की जा रही है।

