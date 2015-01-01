पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सनसनीखेज:नालंदा के विम्स के डॉक्टर ने महिला सफाईकर्मी को अगवा कराया, चोरी का आरोप लगा नंगा कर रात भर पिटवाया

नालंदा14 मिनट पहले
विम्स इन दिनों इलाज से ज्यादा हंगामे के लिए चर्चित हो रहा है।
  • बरामद हुई महिला के सनसनीखेज खुलासे के बाद कर्मियों ने प्राचार्य आवास घेर कर खूब किया हंगामा
  • आक्रोशित कर्मियों ने डॉक्टर के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर उग्र आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है

नालंदा के पावापुरी में स्थित वर्धमान इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ़ मेडिकल साइंस (विम्स) में चोरी की आरोपी एक महिला सफाईकर्मी को अगवा कर मारपीट करने का सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है। मारपीट करने के आरोपी विम्स के ही एक डॉक्टर हैं। महिला को सोमवार को नवादा से बरामद किया गया जिसके बाद विम्स में कार्यरत सफाईकर्मियों ने हंगामा किया। आक्रोशित कर्मियों ने अस्पताल परिसर का मुख्य गेट बंद कर प्राचार्य आवास का घेराव किया और नारेबाजी की। बाद में पहुंची पुलिस ने कार्रवाई का आश्वासन देकर हंगामे को शांत कराया। मामले में दोनों पक्षों ने थाने में आवेदन दिया है।

क्या है मामला

पीड़ित महिला सर्विला देवी दो वर्षों से विम्स में सफाईकर्मी का काम कर रही हैं। वह सिलाव थाना अंतर्गत कराह गांव निवासी राजाराम रविदास की पत्नी है। रविवार को वह ड्यूटी के लिए आई थी, जिसके बाद घर नहीं लौटी। परिजन उसकी खोजबीन में जुटे थे। सुबह में परिजनों ने महिलाकर्मी के लापता होने की सूचना ओपी पुलिस को दी, जिसके बाद पुलिस के प्रयास से कर्मी को नवादा जिला के मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र से बरामद किया गया।

महिला सफाईकर्मी का आरोप

बरामद महिला ने खुलासा किया कि रविवार को हड्‌डी रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. ध्रुव कुमार ने अपने आवास से सात लाख रुपया चोरी का आरोप लगा उसे पकड़ लिया और मारपीट की। इसके बाद नजदीक के क्लिनिक से अपने सहयोगियों को बुला उसे अगवा कर लिया। सभी उसे नवादा जिला के जंगल में ले गए, जहां कपड़े उतार पूरी रात उसकी पिटाई की गई। डंडे और धारदार हथियार से जख्मी कर दिया गया। उससे डॉक्टर के घर से चोरी किया गया रुपया मांग रहे थे। जबकि वह इस आरोप को नकारते हुए छोड़ने की मिन्नत करती रही। पुलिस का दबाव बढ़ने पर उसे मुक्त किया गया।

पिटाई के चोट दिखाती पीड़ित महिला सफाईकर्मी।
पिटाई के चोट दिखाती पीड़ित महिला सफाईकर्मी।

प्राचार्य ने मामले से पल्ला झाड़ा

विम्स के प्राचार्य डॉ. पीके चौधरी ने डॉक्टर और सफाई कर्मी का व्यक्तिगत मामला बता विवाद से पल्ला झाड़ने का प्रयास किया। बताया कि चोरी की सूचना डॉक्टर ने उन्हें नहीं दी थी। न ही सफाई कर्मी ने उनसे मारपीट की शिकायत की है। दोनों का आपसी विवाद है।

क्या कह रही पुलिस

ओपी प्रभारी चंचल कुमार ने बताया कि लापता की सूचना के बाद महिला को नवादा से बरामद किया गया। घटना की जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। पीड़िता की शिकायत दर्ज करने के बाद महिला थानाध्यक्ष अनिता गुप्ता ने बताया कि जांच के बाद केस दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सफाईकर्मी संघ की अध्यक्ष प्रतिमा देवी ने कानूनी कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर उग्र आंदोलन करने की चेतावनी दी है।

इलाज से ज्यादा हंगामे के लिए चर्चित हो रहा विम्स

विम्स इन दिनों इलाज से ज्यादा हंगामे के लिए चर्चित है। जिले के इकलौते मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में मरीज उन्नत तकनीक से इलाज की आस लिए आते हैं। यहां आने पर डॉक्टर और कर्मियों की हरकत से मरीज और उनके परिजनों को निराशा हाथ लगती है। उचित इलाज नहीं होने पर आए दिन यहां हंगामा होता है।

