छठ:छठव्रतियों के बीच पूजन सामग्री व वस्त्र भेंट किए

हाजीपुर21 मिनट पहले
हाजीपुर में छठव्रतियों के बीज पूजन सामग्री का वितरण करती महिला कल्याण संस्थान की सदस्य। मौके पर छठव्रति रहीं मौजूद।

सेवा समर्पित फाउंडेशन की ओर से संचालित राष्ट्रीय महिला कल्याण संस्थान के सदस्यों ने मंगलवार को शहर के शाही कॉलाेनी स्थित संस्थान की जिलाध्यक्ष ममता साहू के आवास पर छठव्रतियों के बीच पूजन एवं श्रृंगार सामग्री के अलावे सूप, फल-फूल, साड़ी कपड़ा आदि का वितरण किया।वहीं संस्थान के सदस्यों ने बुधवार को हाजीपुर के पहेतिया पंचायत के विर्रा गावं में भी जाकर जरूरतमंद छठव्रतियों के बीच पूजन सामग्री का वितरण किया।

पूजन सामग्री वितरण कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता राष्ट्रीय महिला कल्याण संस्थान की राष्ट्रीय सचिव सोनल सिंह ने की। कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने में संस्थान के राष्ट्रीय युवा सचिव जयवर्धन, राष्ट्रीय युवा उपाध्यक्ष आदित्य सिंह, राष्ट्रीय युवा अध्यक्ष शत्रुध्न कुमार,बिहार अध्यक्ष बबीता मिश्रा,पटना अध्यक्ष रिंकी प्रकाश,वैशाली जिलाध्यक्ष ममता साहू,जिला उपाध्यक्ष बबली सिन्हा,कायनात खातून,माया चौधरी,संयोजक चंदेश्वर राय आदि ने अहम भूमिका निभाई।

