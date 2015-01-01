पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सस्पेंस:पटना के होटल में फंदे से लटका मिला सब इंस्पेक्टर का बेटा, पिता बोले- मेरा बेटा सुसाइड नहीं कर सकता

मृतक अमन के पिता और भाई।
  • ईस्ट बोरिंग कैनाल रोड में स्थित होटल पाटलिपुत्रा गौतम के कमरा नंबर 103 में ठहरा हुआ था 21 साल का अमन कुमार
  • पटना के महेश नगर में रहता है परिवार, मूल रूप से वैशाली के जंदाहा के हैं निवासी

पटना के होटल में बिहार पुलिस के एक सब इंस्पेक्टर के बेटे की लाश संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में लटकी हुई मिली। कमरे के अंदर पंखा में रस्सी से फांसी का फंदा बना हुआ था। उसी के सहारे 21 साल के अमन कुमार की लाश लटकी हुई मिली। यह मामला पटना के ईस्ट बोरिंग कैनाल रोड में स्थित पाटलिपुत्रा गौतम का है। रविवार की दोपहर बाद यह मामला सामने आया।

पुलिस को होटल मैनेजर ने दी जानकारी

अमन कुमार शनिवार की दोपहर करीब 12:30 बजे पल्सर बाइक (BR01EG/2603) होटल पहुंचा था। अपना पहचान पत्र दिखाकर उसने कमरा लिया। होटल की तरफ से 103 नंबर कमरा उसे दिया गया। रात तक सबकुछ ठीक था। आज सुबह वो अपने कमरे से नहीं निकला। दोपहर 12 बजे के करीब सफाई स्टाफ कमरे की सफाई करने के लिए वहां गया। बाहर से बेल बजाया। काफी आवाज भी लगाई। काफी देर बीतने के बाद भी जब अंदर से अमन ने कोई रिस्पांस नहीं दिया तो फिर होटल के मैनेजर ने बुद्धा कॉलोनी थाना को कॉल किया। मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही थानेदार खुद अपनी टीम के साथ पहुंचे। पुलिस ने की कमरे के गेट को तोड़ा। तब जाकर अमन की लाश फंदे से लटकी हुई मिली। पुलिस ने कमरे की अच्छे से तलाशी ली। अंदर में कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला।

मोबाइल को खंगालेगी पुलिस
कमरे से कुछ सामान और डॉक्यूमेंट के साथ ही पुलिस ने अमन का मोबाइल बरामद किया। उसी मोबाइल से पुलिस ने उसके परिवार वालों को कॉल किया। फिर पिता गौरी प्रसाद सिंह और अमन का छोटा भाई व पड़ोस के कुछ लोग मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस ने अमन के मोबाइल को अपने पास रख लिया है। अमन ने किस-किस से बात की? इसका कॉल डिटेल अब खंगाला जाएगा। अगर उसने सुसाइड किया तो इसके पीछे की वजह क्या है? यह अब तक स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है। फिलहाल उसकी लाश को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। जबकि बाइक को परिवार के जिम्मे सौंप दिया गया है।

पार्टी मनाने की बात कह कर निकला था अमन
अमन का पूरा परिवार मूल रूप से वैशाली जिले के जंदाहा का रहने वाला है। उसके पहचान पत्र पर भी वहीं का अड्रेस था, लेकिन काफी समय से पूरा परिवार पटना के ही महेश नगर के रोड नंबर 3 में रह रहा था। पिता बिहार पुलिस में सब इंस्पेक्टर हैं। वर्तमान में इनकी पोस्टिंग बीएमपी में हैं। पिता के अनुसार शनिवार को घर से निकलते वक्त मां ने अमन को रोका था। दीपावली के दिन वो कहां जा रहा है? इस बारे में पूछने पर अमन अपने दोस्त के पास जाने और पार्टी मनाकर वापस आने की बात कहा था, लेकिन रात तक वह वापस आया नहीं। उसका मोबाइल भी बंद था। परिवार के लोग लगातार उसे तलाश रहे थे। पिता का दावा है कि उनका बेटा सुसाइड नहीं कर सकता है। यह मामला पूरी तरह से संदेहास्पद है। इसकी सही तरीके से जांच होनी चाहिए।

