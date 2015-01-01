पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Youth Killed By Friends After Celebrating Party In Chilhay Panchayat Begusarai; Bihar Crime News Update

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हत्या:दोस्तों ने पहले की पार्टी, फिर साथी को बेरहमी से पीटा, जिंदा देख फंदा से गला घोंट दिया

बेगूसराय21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हत्या के बाद पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेजा।
  • पार्टी के दौरान किसी बात को लेकर आपस में विवाद हो गया था
  • घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस, पूरे मामले की छानबीन में जुट गई है

बेगूसराय के चिल्हाय पंचायत में बदमाशों ने एक युवक सोनू की गले में फंदा डालकर हत्या कर दी। मामला तेघड़ा प्रखंड का है। जानकारी के मुताबिक लगभग 23 वर्षीय सोनू अपने दोस्तों के साथ शराब पी रहा था। इस दौरान कुछ बात को लेकर दोनों में विवाद हो गया और मारपीट करने लगे। इसके बाद पहले पिटाई की गई। फिर भी सोनू की सांसे चलती रही। इसके बाद बेरहम दोस्तों ने गले मे फंदा लगाकर उसकी हत्या कर दी ।

क्या है आरोप
सोनू के पिता का आरोप है कि मारपीट की सूचना मिलने पर वे अपने पुत्र को घर बुला लिया। लेकिन शनिवार की रात फिर वह घर से बाहर निकला। देर रात तक परिवार के लोग उसकी खोजबीन करते रहे, लेकिन उसका कहीं कोई पता नहीं चल सका। सुबह करीब चार बजे उसकी लाश घर के पीछे से बरामद हुई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई और वारदात का जायजा लिया । फिलहाल पुलिस ने लाश को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए बेगूसराय भेज दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटी नटराजन पहला मैच खेल सकते हैं; सैमसन का वनडे और सिराज-सैनी का टेस्ट में डेब्यू संभव - क्रिकेट - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें