पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Youth Killed In Nawada Bihar, Trying To Rape A Women, When The Woman Tried To Rape Her, The Husband Chased Her And Threw Her

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नवादा की घटना:महिला से दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की तो पति ने मनचले को खदेड़कर काट डाला

नवादाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नवादा में घटना की छानबीन करती पुलिस।
  • मनचले की हत्या करने के बाद पति-पत्नी ने थाने में सरेंडर कर दिया
  • थाना आकर पति बोला- मेरी पत्नी से गलत कर रहा था इसलिए मार दिया

एक मनचले ने महिला से दुष्कर्म करने का प्रयास किया तो महिला के पति ने मनचले को खदेड़ कर मार डाला। मनचले की हत्या करने के बाद पति-पत्नी ने थाने में सरेंडर कर दिया और अपना गुनाह कबूल कर लिया। घटना नवादा जिले के कादिरगंज सहायक थाना क्षेत्र के कादिरगंज की है, जहां कैलाश चौधरी की धारदार हथियार से काटकर हत्या कर दी गई। कादिरगंज में मृतक की ससुराल थी और वह अकबरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के कलौंदा गांव का रहने वाला था।

धान के खेत में काट डाला
बताया जाता है कि शुक्रवार की रात वह मनोज चौधरी की पत्नी के साथ जबरदस्ती करने की कोशिश कर रहा था तभी महिला का पति पहुंच गया। इसके बाद वह भागने लगा, लेकिन धान के खेत में मनोज ने उसे पकड़ लिया और विवाद बढ़ा तो धारदार हथियार से काटकर हत्या कर दी। घटना के बाद पति-पत्नी ने कादिरगंज थाना पहुंच कर आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया।

महिला ने बताया कि शुक्रवार की रात कैलाश मेरे साथ दुष्कर्म की कोशिश करने लगा। शोर मचाने पर पति पहुंच गए। पति को आता देख युवक भागने लगा। तब पति ने खदेड़ कर उसे पकड़ लिया। इसी दौरान युवक उसके पति के हाथ से हसुली छीन कर उस पर हमला कर दिया। इससे पति-पत्नी दोनों जख्मी हो गए। तब आक्रोशित पति ने हसुली छीन कर उसके शरीर पर ताबड़तोड़ हमला कर दिया, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद पति पत्नी को हिरासत में ले लिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें