  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Youth Killed In Patna City Azimabad Colony, Brutly Killed By The Attack Of Knife, Crime In Patna, Crime In Patna Sahib

युवक को बेरहमी से मार डाला:पटना सिटी के अजीमाबाद इलाके के बहादुरपुर में युवक की हत्या, आपसी विवाद में हुआ खूनी खेल

पटना32 मिनट पहले
युवक की हत्या के बाद घटनास्थल पर जमा लोगों की भीड़।

पटना सिटी के अजीमाबाद इलाके के बहादुरपुर में रविवार को एक युवक की चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। मृत युवक का नाम अंशु साहनी बताया जा रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि आपसी विवाद में हत्या की घटना को अंजाम दिया गया है।

घटना के बाद इलाके में अफरातफरी का माहौल है। मौके पर पुलिस पहंच चुकी है। पुलिस पूरे मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

